Video | Mamata Banerjee Takes A Fall Inside Chopper, Suffers Minor Injury

The security personnel helped the CM get back up and she continued with her travel.

PTI
Mamata Banerjee falls down inside helicopter Photo: PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost her balance while boarding a helicopter on Saturday in Durgapur and has suffered minor injury from the fall.

Banerjee was travelling from Durgapur to Asansol on Saturday.

CM Mamata Banerjee's Past Injuries

The Chief Minister of West Bengal sustained injuries to her forehead after falling at her residence in Kalighat, Kolkata a little more than a months ago.

The 69-year-old leader was transported to the State-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

Manimoy Bandopadhyay, the director of SSKM Hospital, mentioned in his statement that Banerjee had been brought to the hospital with injuries from a fall, potentially caused by a push from behind.

She experienced a cerebral concussion and had a cut on her forehead and nose.

