Vice-President Dhankhar Pays Obeisance At Golden Temple

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar offered prayers at sanctum sanctorum of Golden Temple
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Oct 2022 3:20 pm

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday offered prayers at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple here. Dhankhar, who also partook in the 'langar' (community kitchen), was accorded a warm welcome by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami.

Dhami had earlier told the media that the apex gurdwara body would also give a memorandum to the vice-president for the release of 'Bandi Singhs' (Sikh prisoners). He had said this issue was the "most important for the community as Sikh prisoners had not been released even after they had completed their sentences".

Last month, the SGPC had sought time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a meeting to discuss the issue of the release of Sikh prisoners. Tight security arrangements have been put in place for Dhankhar's day-long visit to Amritsar. He will also visit Jallianwalla Bagh, Durgiana Temple and Ram Tirath Temple.

(With PTI inputs)

