Uttar Pradesh Government Launches Free Computer Courses For OBC Candidates

The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced a new initiative offering free computer courses to candidates from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. The courses include CCC (Course on Computer Concepts) and O-level computer courses, which serve as foundational learning in Computer Applications. Interested individuals can apply for the program between June and July through the UP Backward Class Welfare Department's O-Level and CCC Computer Training Scheme portal: https://obccomputertraining.upsdc.gov.in.
To be eligible for admission, candidates must have completed their 12th grade, and selection will be based on their 12th-grade marks. Additionally, applicants should not be benefiting from any government schemes like scholarships or fee reimbursements. The family's annual income should not exceed Rs 1,00,000, and candidates should be below 35 years of age.
The application process involves registration on the official website, and there is no registration fee. After registration, candidates need to print the online application and submit it along with necessary documents to the Office of the District Backward Class Welfare Officer.
Some essential points to note include the commitment to completing the entire course, as leaving without a valid reason will result in a refund of the registration fee and disqualification from future scheme benefits. Moreover, maintaining 75 percent biometric attendance during training is mandatory. Candidates on the waiting list may be excluded if they remain absent for 15 consecutive days without a valid reason.