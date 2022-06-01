Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022
Uttar Pradesh: CM Adityanath Performs 'Shila Pujan' For 2nd Stage Of Ram Temple Construction

The first phase of the Ram temple construction is completed and the second phase will start after the foundation laying of the sanctum sanctorum. 

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at the Shila Pujan for second ohase of Ram Mandir construction on W Twitter Screengrab

Updated: 01 Jun 2022 11:41 am

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday performed a 'Shila Pujan' of the sanctum sanctorum of Ram temple and said the temple will be a “symbol of people's belief”. 

He laid the foundation of the sanctum sanctorum amidst chanting of mantras in the presence of the Ram temple trust, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and others.

"This temple will be symbol of people's belief. It will be a 'Rashtra mandir' and its work will move forward with full speed. 

"The 500-year old 'tadpan' (uneasiness) of devotees is going to end and we will have a temple here," Adityanath asserted. 

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday said the second phase of Ram temple construction in Ayodhya will start after the foundation laying of the sanctum sanctorum here. 

"The construction of Ram Janmabhoomi temple was started after the decision of the Supreme Court. After the completion of the first phase, the second phase of the temple construction will start with the laying of foundation stone by the chief minister,” he said.

The minister added that it was “a day of great happiness” for the devotees of Lord Ram. 

Maurya reached Ayodhya's Ram Katha Park helipad to receive Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who will be laying the foundation stone of the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple later in the day. 

"Today is a day of great happiness for the devotees of Lord Ram," the deputy chief minister added.  

(With PTI Inputs)


 

