Uttar Pradesh: 6 Officials Suspended After Waterlogging Along Ayodhya Ram Path

Uttar Pradesh: The officials have been suspended for gross negligence while the newly-elected Lok Sabha MP from Faizabad, Awadhesh Prasad demanded a high-level inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the construction of Ram Path.

PTI
Waterlogging along Ram Path in Ayodhya | Photo: PTI
The authorities have suspended six officials following road cave-ins and waterlogging at several sections of the newly-built Ram Path in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.

The officials have been suspended for gross negligence while the newly-elected Lok Sabha MP from Faizabad, Awadhesh Prasad demanded a high-level inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the construction of the 14-kilometer-long Ram Path and the sewer lines beneath the road in Ayodhya, reported PTI.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir | - PTI
Ayodhya Ram Temple: Roof Leaking After Rain, No Drainage System; Congress Slams BJP Over 'Corruption'

BY Outlook Web Desk

The report mentioned nearly 15 bylanes and streets along the Ram Path were flooded after rains on June 23 and June 25.

The report added even homes along the road went underwater while the portions of the 14-kilometre road stretch also caved in at more than a dozen places.

Earlier, Awadhesh Prasad along with Samajwadi Party district president Parasnath Yadav and his team inspected the Ram Path and other areas of Ayodhya.

The report said Prasad first went to the only government hospital in Ayodhya, the Shriram Hospital, where there was waterlogging, then he visited the flood-affected roads and bylanes of Ayodhya.

null - null
New Ayodhya: Temple Town, Tinseltown

BY Outlook Web Bureau

"How many people are responsible, who are responsible, everything must be clear. The action taken against some people is not sufficient. There are more people involved in the irregularities in Ram Path construction," Prasad was quoted as saying.

"This is a big issue, loot is being done in the name of Ram. A high-level investigation committee should be formed, and an investigation should be done in a timely manner," Prasad said.

He said if the roads of Ram Path were well constructed, then there would be no need to fill the potholes.

"People from all over the world come to Ayodhya, The poor construction of Ram Path has brought shame for all of us," the Faizabad MP said.

Shriram Hospital is full of mud and dirt and the hospital is stinking, he said.

"The name of Ram is being brought into disrepute due to the disturbances in the Ram Path," he said.

