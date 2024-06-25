Ayodhya Ram Temple: Roof Leaking After Rain, No Drainage System; Congress Slams BJP Over 'Corruption'

In a recent development concerning the newly built Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, reports of heavy leakage from the roof of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple have surfaced. The temple's chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das spoke on this matter on Monday.
"It is very surprising that engineers from all over the country are building the Ram temple. The temple was inaugurated on January 22. But, no one knew that if it rains, the roof would leak. It is surprising that the roof of a world-famous temple is leaking. Why did this happen? Such an incident is happening in the presence of such big engineers, which is very wrong," he said.
Citing instances of negligence, Das also highlighted that there the temple premises has no arrangement for the drainage of rainwater after the showers.
It has been reported that the chairman of the temple construction committee, Nripendra Mishra, reached the temple upon receiving inputs and directed to repair the roof and make them waterproof. According to Mishra, the work on the first floor was on and will be finished by July this year.
Ayodhya Ram Temple: Congress slams BJP over corruption in temple construction
Taking cognisance of the matter, the Congress left no stone unturned to slam the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over indulging in corruption in the temple construction and building of civic facilities in the temple town.
In a statement, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai alleged, "Be it the coffin of the martyrs or the temple of God, all these have become opportunities for corruption for the BJP. Even the symbols of faith and purity in the country are just opportunities of loot for them,"
"It has become clear from the statement of chief priest Satyendra Das that water is leaking in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple built at a cost of crores due to the first rain and there is no proper drainage system," he said.
Rai said, "Not only this, the mask of the BJP, which was beating the drum of development of Ayodhya, has come off with the road collapsing at many places on the Rampath built at a cost of Rs 624 crore."