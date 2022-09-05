Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Uttar Pradesh: 26 Inmates In Barabanki District Jail Test Positive For HIV

Twenty-six inmates of the district jail here have tested positive for HIV, officials said on Monday.

People have been protesting in Delhi for past 20 days alleging HIV drugs shortage
People have been protesting in Delhi for past 20 days alleging HIV drugs shortage

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Sep 2022 10:40 pm

Twenty-six inmates of the district jail here have tested positive for HIV, officials said on Monday.

The tests were conducted by the health department during a three-phase HIV camp at the jail from August 10 to September 1, they said.

Jailor Alok Shukla said of the 26 people, two are undergoing anti-retroviral treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow.

According to Barabanki Chief Medical Officer Dr. Awadhesh Yadav, there are 3,300 inmates in the district jail and efforts are being made to test all of them for HIV. 

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Barabanki Chief Medical Officer Dr. Awadhesh Yadav Uttar Pradesh Test Positive For HIV 26 Inmates Barabanki District Jail Jailor Alok Shukla Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital Undergoing Anti-retroviral Treatment
NEXT MATCH
SL
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan Beat India By Five Wickets In Dubai Thriller - Highlights

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan Beat India By Five Wickets In Dubai Thriller - Highlights

Short Story: Waiting For The Maestro

Short Story: Waiting For The Maestro