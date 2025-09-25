US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

A top United States official on Wednesday said that the India-US relationship remains strong despite “turbulence”.
A top United States official on Wednesday said that the India-US relationship remains strong despite “turbulence”. The official added that a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump will happen in due course while talks are also ongoing to determine a date for the next Quad Leaders summit, ANI reported.
“I'm sure you'll see the two meet. They have a very, very positive relationship. We've got Quad Summit and we’re working on planning. At some point that will happen, if not this year, then next year. We’re working on the dates for that. So there's a lot coming up on the US India relationship, and I think we'll see some continuous positive momentum,” the official said.
“The President is not shy when he is frustrated with countries. You’ll see it on Truth Social. This is one of the most transparent administrations in history,” the official told ANI.
The official asserted that the trade talks were proceeding positively, with a resolution expected in the coming weeks. They added that America had no intention of hyphenating India and Pakistan, while noting that the Trump administration does not intend to mediate on the Kashmir issue, Hindustan Times reported.
The official emphasised that while India’s purchase of Russian oil has created friction in the relationship, high-level talks are being conducted to resolve the issue. The issue was reportedly discussed in the recent meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
The official highlighted that despite these frictions, the personal diplomacy between the two leaders remains strong.