US Lawmakers Attend First-of-its-kind Exhibition On Hinduism At US Capitol

Two influential American Senators and seven Congressmen attended the first-of-its-kind exhibition showcasing the various aspects of Hinduism at the US Capitol this week.

The "Darshana – A Glimpse into the Hindu Civilisation" exhibition was held on May 10-11 as part of a year-long nationwide Hindu Dharma Awareness Campaign by the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS) and numerous Hindu organisations. The HSS is the overseas branch of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.



The exhibition covered a range of topics such as yoga, ayurveda, dharma, mathematics, architecture, arts, sciences, and the present-day global presence of Hinduism.

Senator Mike Braun said, "I appreciate it (Hindu culture) because it's an enterprising culture. So much of what we do in this world has its roots there, and the more I see, the more I learn about it; it's probably part of how we solve today's problems from climate change to food security. In general, it is an industrious, enterprising and faithful community. Glad I've had time to learn more about it."

Senator Mark Kelley also toured the exhibition and engaged with the organisers to learn more about the Hindu community and its traditions, culture and philosophy, as per a media release.

Overall, representatives from 32 Congressional offices visited the exhibition to learn more about the Hindu traditions and culture.

Darshan Soni, the National Joint Executive Director of HSS USA, said, "This was a collective effort of several Hindu organisations. This event created a great opportunity for elected representatives and their staff to better understand their Hindu constituents. We are glad that so many lawmakers and their staff took the time out of their busy day to view the exhibition and learn more about Hindu traditions and culture."

The event at the US Capitol is one among more than 200 events being organised across the United States in April and May. They are aimed at educating the political, civic, educational, and interfaith leaders in the country about the Hindu religion.

