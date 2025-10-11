US Envoy-Designate Sergio Gor Meets PM Modi, Says Washington ‘Values’ Ties with India

During his first visit to New Delhi, US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top Indian officials to discuss cooperation in defence, trade, technology, and critical minerals amid ongoing tariff tensions.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
US Envoy-Designate Sergio Gor Meets PM Modi, Says Washington ‘Values’ Ties with India
US Envoy-Designate Sergio Gor Meets PM Modi, Says Washington ‘Values’ Ties with India
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Gor said the US “values” its relationship with India and praised Modi as a “great leader and personal friend” of President Trump.

  • Talks focused on strengthening ties in defence, trade, and critical minerals, seen as key amid China’s export curbs.

  • The visit comes as India-US relations face strain over Trump’s 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports and visa policy changes.

The US "values" its relationship with India, US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor said on Saturday after holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that focused on cooperation in areas of defence, trade and critical minerals.

Gor landed in New Delhi this morning on a six-day visit that came amid continuing strains in the bilateral relations over Washington's imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports and a host of other measures taken by the Trump administration that hit Indian interests.

null - IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia
US Ambassador-Designate Sergio Gor To Meet Government Officials, Discuss Bilateral Issues During Visit To India

BY Outlook News Desk

The Ambassador-designate held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri before meeting PM Modi.

In a post on "X", Modi said he was "glad" to receive Gor.

"I'm confident that his tenure will further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," the prime minister said.

Gor said his meeting with Modi focused on defence, trade, technology and critical minerals, adding President Donald Trump considers Modi as a great leader and personal friend.

"We had a great series of meetings including with Foreign Secretary Misri, with external affairs minister Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Doval," Got told PTI and two other media outlets.

Related Content
Related Content

"We just finished an incredible meeting with Prime Minister Modi where we discussed bilateral issues including defence, trade and technology," he said "We also discussed the importance of critical minerals and the importance of that to both our nations," Gor added.

The discussion between the two sides on critical minerals assumes significance as it comes against the backdrop of China putting export restrictions on them.

"The US values its relationship with India and under the strong leadership of President Donald J Trump and Prime Minister Modi, I am optimistic about the days ahead for both of our nations," Gor said.

"President Trump considers Modi a great and personal friend. In fact, just before I left for New Delhi, they had an incredible phone call. That is something that will continue over the weeks and months ahead," Gor said.

The US ambassador-designate said he was confident that the India-US relationship would continue to grow.

"It's an honour to serve as President Donald Trump's ambassador to India and I look forward to this very important relationship. And (it will) continue to grow and deepen," he said.

Gor, accompanied by Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J Rigas, is visiting New Delhi, days after his appointment as the US envoy to India was confirmed by the Senate.

Following his meeting with Gor, Jaishankar said the discussions focused on the India-US relationship and its global significance.

"Pleased to meet Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor of the US today in New Delhi. Discussed the India-US relationship and its global significance," Jaishankar said on social media.

"Wish him the best for his new responsibility," he said.

Donald Trump - AP
Trump Imposes Extra 100 Percent Tariff On China

BY Outlook News Desk

On Foreign Secretary Misri's meeting with Gor, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "They had a productive exchange on the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and its shared priorities." The relations between New Delhi and Washington have been reeling under severe stress after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duty for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

India described the US action as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".

India has also been upset over Trump's new policy on H1B visas.

However, the recent phone conversations between Prime Modi and US President Trump have raised hopes for a positive outcome from the ongoing negotiations for the trade deal.

The two countries recently resumed negotiations for the trade deal after a brief hiatus of a few weeks.

Gor, the White House personnel director and a loyal member of President Donald Trump's inner circle, was nominated as the next American envoy to India in August.

In his reaction, Gor had said he was "beyond grateful" to Trump for showing "incredible trust and confidence" in nominating him to be his next US ambassador to India and the special envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

The US Senate this week confirmed the appointment.

American officials said Gor will not present his credentials as the US envoy during his stay in New Delhi this time.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Crown Jewel 2025: Roman Reigns Delivers Unexpected Ashes Teaser - Watch

  2. India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Gill, Jaiswal Shatter Records - Unmissable Stats From Day 2

  3. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: Tevin Imlach's Football Instinct Averts Dismissal - What Laws Say About Kicking Ball

  4. Sri Lanka Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup: Nat Sciver-Brunt Hits Record Fifth WC Hundred To Lift ENG-W

  5. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test Day 2: Shubman Ton, Jadeja's Scalps Take India Towards Another Early Finish

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Wuhan Open 2025: Jessica Pegula Fights Back Against Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Final

  2. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Stunned By World No. 204 Valentin Vacherot In Semi-final

  3. Wuhan Open 2025: Coco Gauff Holds Nerve Against Jasmine Paolini To Book Place In Final

  4. Shanghai Masters: Valentin Vacherot Continues Dream Run, Faces Novak Djokovic In Semis

  5. Wuhan Open 2025: Paolini Ends Swiatek Hoodoo In Quarters, Books Gauff Showdown

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Many Faces Of The RSS

  2. The Deep State | Christophe Jaffrelot Interview

  3. RSS Has Not Imprisoned Itself With A Fixed Ideology: Ram Madhav

  4. Delhi Weekend Weather Update: Cool Mornings with Clear Sunny Days Ahead

  5. RSS, Women, And Nation Building

Entertainment News

  1. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  2. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  3. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  4. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  5. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  2. Israel Pulls Back Troops As Gaza Ceasefire Takes Effect

  3. Who Is Maria Corina Machado And Why Did She Win The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize?

  4. White House Criticises Nobel Committee For Not Awarding Peace Prize To Trump

  5. India Goes All Out To Woo The Taliban

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Punjabi Folk Singer Gurmeet Maan Passes Away

  2. Bengaluru Weekend Weather Alert: Unsettled with Heavy Rain and Moderate Air Quality

  3. ED Arrests Reliance Power CFO Over Rs 68.2 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee

  4. BSEB Releases Provisional Bihar DElEd 2025 Answer Key: Download, Objection Process & Score Calculation

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  6. India Vs West Indies Cricket Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 2: Gill, Jadeja Put IND In Driver's Seat | WI 140/4 (43)

  7. Amitabh Bachchan At 83 | The Tireless And Peerless Titan

  8. Guru Of Exclusion: Golwalkwar's Gospel Of Communal Politics