US Ambassador-Designate Sergio Gor To Meet Government Officials, Discuss Bilateral Issues During Visit To India

“US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J. Rigas will travel to India from 9 to 14 October. Ambassador Gor and Deputy Secretary Rigas will meet with Indian government counterparts to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues. The United States will continue to work with India to strengthen our strategic partnership and promote a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” the statement from the State Department said. The US Embassy spokesperson added that Gor's presentation of credentials and move to India will occur at a later date, which has not yet been determined.