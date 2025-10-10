US Ambassador-Designate Sergio Gor To Meet Government Officials, Discuss Bilateral Issues During Visit To India

The visit, announced by the US State Department, comes just days after Gor’s confirmation by the US Senate and amid ongoing tensions over tariffs and visa policies.

  • US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor, accompanied by Deputy Secretary Michael J. Rigas, will visit India from 9–14 October to meet Indian government officials.

  • The visit follows Gor’s recent Senate confirmation and occurs amid ongoing US government shutdown, trade tensions, and increased H-1B visa fees.

  • Gor’s visit signals Washington’s commitment to maintaining steady engagement with India and strengthening the Indo-Pacific partnership. 

US Ambassador-designate to India, Sergio Gor, begins his visit India along with Michael J. Rigas, Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources. He will travel to India from 9–14 October and meet Indian government counterparts to discuss the wide range of India-US ties. US Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor is set to visit the country and engage with Indian government officials, the US State Department announced on Friday.

His visit, coming just days after his confirmation by the US Senate, takes place amid ongoing bilateral tensions between the two countries over tariffs and increased H-1B visa fees.

“US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J. Rigas will travel to India from 9 to 14 October. Ambassador Gor and Deputy Secretary Rigas will meet with Indian government counterparts to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues. The United States will continue to work with India to strengthen our strategic partnership and promote a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” the statement from the State Department said. The US Embassy spokesperson added that Gor's presentation of credentials and move to India will occur at a later date, which has not yet been determined.

Gor’s visit comes even as the US government remains in shutdown since October 1 due to Congress’s failure to pass the 2026 funding legislation. Despite the domestic gridlock, Gor and Rigas are expected to meet Indian ministers and diplomats at the highest levels, signalling the importance of maintaining steady diplomatic engagement during a period of heightened uncertainty.

The visit coincides with ongoing trade negotiations between India and the US, which have been strained by President Donald Trump’s 50 per cent tariff, currently the highest globally. While Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s September trip to New York helped revive momentum, both countries are still working towards finalising the first phase of a Bilateral Trade Agreement by the autumn deadline.

Last month, Gor participated in trade talks in New York alongside Minister Goyal and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. However, Goyal has cautioned that the timing and format of the next round of negotiations remain uncertain due to the ongoing US government shutdown, which has delayed several policy decisions and limited engagement with domestic stakeholders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

