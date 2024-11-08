National

UP Women Commission Proposes Ban On Men Tailoring Women's Clothes | Know Why

The radical raft of suggestions includes men not being allowed to take women’s measurements and installing CCTV cameras, followed a meeting held on October 28.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
UP womens body proposes men shouldnt tailor womens clothes
UP women's body proposes men shouldn't tailor women's clothes
info_icon

Men should not tailor clothes for women or cut a woman’s hair either, the Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission has proposed to protect women from “bad touch” and stymie the ill intentions of men.

The radical raft of suggestions, which includes men not being allowed to take women’s measurements and installing CCTV cameras, followed a meeting held on October 28.

"On October 28, at the meeting of the women commission, a proposal was floated that only female tailors should take the measurement of stitched clothes worn by women and that CCTVs should be installed in these areas," Himani Agarwal, a member of the women's body, told PTI on Friday.

She said the proposal was floated by the state women's commission chairperson Babita Chauhan and it was supported by the members who were present at the meeting.

"We have also said that in salons, it should only be female barbers who should attend to female customers," Agarwal said.

Agarwal added "We are of the view that because of men involved in this type of profession, women are molested. They (men) try to indulge in bad touch.

"The intention of some of the men is also not good," she said, before adding, "not that all the men have bad intentions."

Agarwal said this is just a proposal as of now and the women's commission will subsequently request the state government to make laws in this regard.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs PAK Match On TV And Online
  2. AUS Vs PAK, 2nd ODI: Haris Rauf's Fifer Helps Pakistan Thrash Australia In Adelaide, Level Series 1-1
  3. AUS Vs PAK 2nd ODI: Rauf, Ayub Help Visitors Level Series
  4. Sri Lanka A Tour Of Pakistan 2024 Guide Live Streaming: Full Squads, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  5. Australia Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI, Highlights: Ayub, Rauf Star As PAK Beat AUS By Nine Wickets In Adelaide | PAK - 169/1; AUS - 163
Football News
  1. East Bengal FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting, Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch
  2. Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC, Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch
  3. Galatasaray Vs Tottenham: Osimhen Scores A Brace In Narrow Win - In Pics
  4. Chelsea Vs FC Noah: Blues Thump Armenian Club At Stamford Bridge - In Pics
  5. Man United Vs PAOK: Diallo Shines As Red Devils Win At Old Trafford - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Qinwen Zheng Vs Barbora Krejcikova, WTA Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 1st Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  2. WTA Finals 2024: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Coco Gauff To Enter Semi-Finals
  3. WTA Finals 2024: Iga Swiatek Shocked By Early Exit, Despite Dominating Daria Kasatkina In Riyadh
  4. Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Draw, Schedule, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. ATP Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Groups, Schedule, Prize Money And Where To Watch On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Guide: Schedule, Format, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 08, 2024
  2. UP Women Commission Proposes Ban On Men Tailoring Women's Clothes | Know Why
  3. Salman Khan Receives Another Threat From Bishnoi Gang Over Song Lyrics
  4. J&K Assembly Sees Third Day Of Chaos On Article 370; BJP MLAs Hold Parallel Session In Protest
  5. SC Overrules 1967 Verdict, Sets Criteria For AMU’s Minority Status
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  2. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  3. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  4. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  5. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
World News
  1. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  2. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
  3. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  4. Canada Orders Dissolution Of TikTok's Business Without Blocking Access
  5. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
Latest Stories
  1. D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024: Check Head-To-Head Record
  2. Man United Vs PAOK: Diallo Shines As Red Devils Win At Old Trafford - In Pics
  3. Contradiction, Your Honour: The Legacy Of Justice Chandrachud
  4. Amid Jharkhand's Hindutva Vs Adivasi Identity Battle, A New 'Other' Emerges
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 8, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  6. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
  7. Two Village Defence Guards Killed By Militants In J&K's Kishtwar
  8. WI Vs ENG: Alzarri Joseph Suspended For Two Matches Over On-Field Dispute With Captain