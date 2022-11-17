Thursday, Nov 17, 2022
UP: Varanasi Court To Hear Plea Seeking Worship Of 'Shivling' In Gyanvapi Mosque Complex

Fast track court Judge Mahendra Kumar Pandey found the petition filed by Kiran Singh worth hearing and fixed December 2 for taking up the matter, Assistant District Government Counsel Sulabh Prakash said.

Gyanvapi Mosque case
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Nov 2022 5:20 pm

A Varanasi court on Thursday rejected Gyanvapi Masjid committee's objection to a petition seeking right to worship 'Shivling' claimed to have been found in the mosque complex and fixed December 2 as the next date of hearing in the case.

The court rejected objection filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee questioning maintainability of the plea.

-With PTI Input

Varanasi Court Gyanvapi Masjid Committee Gyanvapi Mosque Varanasi Uttar Pradesh
