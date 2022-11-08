UP Recommends CBI Probe Into Irregularities In Admission To AYUSH Colleges In 2021

Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)
Updated: 08 Nov 2022 9:53 am

The Uttar Pradesh government has recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in admission to AYUSH colleges in 2021.

The decision came on directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an official statement issued here said on Monday. 

Senior officials of the department have also been suspended, it said.

Professor Dr. S N Singh, Acting Director Ayurveda Services - Member Secretary, Counselling, and Umakant Yadav, Officer-in-Charge, Directorate of Education, Ayurveda Services, are among those who have been suspended, the statement added.

It said departmental proceedings have been initiated against Dr. Mohammad Wasim, Officer-in-Charge of Unani Directorate, and Professor Vijay Pushkar, Acting Joint Director, Directorate of Teaching Homeopathy.

Fraudulent admissions to AYUSH colleges across the state via NEET-2021 have recently come to the fore. 

