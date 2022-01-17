Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

UP Polls: Agra Cantonment Seat Gets A Transgender Candidate

Radhika Bai, aged nearly 26 years, on Monday filed her nomination papers from the seat to raise voice for the people of her community.

UP Polls: Agra Cantonment Seat Gets A Transgender Candidate
UP gets its first Transgender Candidate for Agra Cantonment - PTI

Trending

Updated: 17 Jan 2022 8:32 pm

A transgender person is set to contest from Agra Cantonment assembly seat in the coming Uttar Pradesh election. 


 Radhika Bai, aged nearly 26 years, on Monday filed her nomination papers from the seat to raise voice for the people of her community.


 Also known as Akash Soni, Radhika Bai claimed that she is the first transgender woman from Agra to contest the assembly polls. 

Related stories

Increase Fund Allocation For Adolescents', Elderly's Health In Upcoming Budget: NGOs

Imran Khan Speaks To Vladimir Putin; Praises Russian President For 'Emphatic Statement' Against Islamophobia

Clarify Stand On Marital Rape Criminalization: Delhi HC tells Centre


 "The aim of contesting the election is that I want to do a lot for the people of 'kinnar' community. We have been neglected by society. I would educate people of my community that there is a lot more than dancing on roads and begging,” Radhika Bai told PTI.  


 “We too can live a respectable life in society by educating ourselves,” she said. 


 Radhika Bai also spoke about the difficulties people faced even arranging basic stuff during several waves of the COVID pandemic. 


 "Nobody came to help the needy people. People were struggling for food, medicines etc. People from 'hijra' community helped the needy people without any discrimination,” she said.


 She added that they still had to pay for the electricity bills, house tax, water tax despite no earning. 


 Radhika Bai said she has entered the fray with the blessings of her 'guru' Bhavani Devi from Prayagraj to serve the needy.  


 She said she will campaign door to door while following the COVID-19 protocols.


 "I was born and raised here. I will request to people to give me a chance, because I want to do a lot for them," she said.

Tags

National Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Agra Cantonment Candidate First Transgender Candidate India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

SC Issues Notice To Odisha School For Discrepancies In Giving Marks To Class X Students

SC Issues Notice To Odisha School For Discrepancies In Giving Marks To Class X Students

Amid Covid Third Wave, Winters, SC Stresses On Steps To Rehabilitate Children

Increase Fund Allocation For Adolescents', Elderly's Health In Upcoming Budget: NGOs

Mehbooba Visits Families Rendered Homeless By JDA's Demolition Drive

Clarify Stand On Marital Rape Criminalization: Delhi HC tells Centre

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Novak Djokovic prepares to take his seat on a plane to Belgrade, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Djokovic was deported from Australia after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Australian Open 2022, Day 1: Season-opening Grand Slam Starts Sans Novak Djokovic

Nepalese devotees warm themselves around fire after taking a holy dip in the Hanumante river during Madhav Narayan Festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. During the festival, devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. Unmarried women pray to find a good husband while those married pray for the longevity of their husbands by observing a month-long fast.

Devotees Perform Rituals At Madhav Narayan Festival In Nepal

A couple watches the sunset while visiting a park in Kansas City, Missouri.

Love In The Air, Love In The Time Of Corona

Actor Sidharth Malhotra in a still from 'Shershaah' (2021). He is the nephew to veteran Bollywood actors Randhir Kapoor , Rishi Kapoor , Rajeev Kapoor.

Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: 5 Facts You Didn't Know

Actor Vijay Sethupathi in a still from ' Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' (2019). Where he plays the role of a fierce warrior Raja Pandi.

Happy Birthday Vijay Sethupathi: 5 Unique Looks From His Roles