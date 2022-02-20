Sunday, Feb 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

UP Elections 2022 | Third Phase Voting Begins For 59 Assembly Seats Across 16 Districts

Voting for 59 Assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh began on Sunday morning. Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. 

UP Elections 2022 | Third Phase Voting Begins For 59 Assembly Seats Across 16 Districts
Uttar Pradesh elections 2022: Rampur Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2022 12:32 pm

Voting for 59 Assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh began on Sunday morning. Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. This is the third phase of the Assembly polls in the state, where elections are to be held in seven rounds. As many as 627 candidates are in the fray in this phase, in which over 2.15 crore people are eligible to vote.  

The districts where polling is being held are Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba.  

The Karhal Assembly seat, from where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting, is also going to polls in this phase. The BJP has fielded Union minister S P Singh Baghel from the seat. Sunday's polling will also seal the fate of the Samajwadi Party chief's uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, who is contesting from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat. Before the campaigning ended for the third phase on Friday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra undertook a door-to-door march in Kanpur, Kalpi, Jalaun and Hamirpur while BSP chief Mayawati addressed election meetings in Jalaun and Auraiya. Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav sought votes for his son Akhilesh Yadav in Karhal. 

The BJP had approached the Election Commission seeking deployment of paramilitary forces at all booths in Karhal. 

Among other prominent faces in the fray in this phase are BJP's Satish Mahana (Maharajpur in Kanpur) and Ramvir Upadhaya (Sadabad in Hathras), and Louise Khurshid, who is contesting on the Congress ticket from Farrukhabad Sadar. 

Louise Khurshid is the wife of senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid. 

Former IPS officer Asim Arun is contesting from Kannauj Sadar on the BJP ticket while Uttar Pradesh minister Ramnaresh Agnihotri is also in the fray in this phase. 

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had won 49 of the 59 seats while the SP had settled for nine. The Congress had got one seat while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) drew a blank.

Tags

National Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022 Elections: Voting Poll Day Third Phase Samajwadi Party Priyanka Gandhi Election Commission New Delhi
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

4.80% Voting In Punjab, UP Registers 8.15% In 3rd Phase Till 9 am

4.80% Voting In Punjab, UP Registers 8.15% In 3rd Phase Till 9 am

Digvijaya Backs Kumar Vishwas, Says Kejriwal Should Issue Statement Against Pro-Khalistan Separatists

Weapons Recovered From Militants Along LoC Belong To US Troops Left in Afghanistan

Fresh Controversies In Punjab Around Arvind Kejriwal And Khalistan

The Poll Bandwagon Rolls East

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth, during the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Hathras.

The Poll Bandwagon Rolls East

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari along with Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary, in Mumbai.

Remembering The Maratha Chieftain

PM meets Afghanistan Sikh-Hindu Delegation, at his residence, in New Delhi on February 19, 2022.

Electoral Compulsions?

A student wearing a headscarf arrives to attend the classes at Desheeya Vidhyashala Samithi PU College in Shivamogga. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the PU colleges for students following the High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom.

Stand-Off Heads Towards Stalemate, And A Possible Climb-Down

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his wife Durga Stalin show their fingers marked with indelible ink, after casting their votes during the local body elections, outside a polling booth, in Chennai.

DMK Eyes Full-Spectrum Dominance

Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales, Britain, as Storm Eunice makes landfall. Millions of Britons are being urged to cancel travel plans and stay indoors amid fears of high winds and flying debris as the second major storm this week prompted a rare “red” weather warning across southern England.

Storm Over Brittania