UP: Drunk Man Sitting In Middle Of Road Escapes Narrowly After Truck Hits Him In Pratapgarh | Video

A dramatic scene unfolded on August 29 when a drunk man had a narrow escape from a truck while sitting in a chair in the middle of a busy road during heavy rain in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh.
The incident occurred right in front of a police booth, was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media.
According to India Today, the man was identified as Ajay and he was taken into police custody.
What Did Police Say?
Police officer Shiv Narayan Vaishya told India Today that the man was drunk, and his family said he has a mental disability.
Ajay was later sent back to his family, he added.
A local police issued a statement on X confirming after investigation, that the man was found to be 'mentally ill.'
“He has been handed over to his family. The truck that hit him is being identified and further legal proceedings are underway,” the statement said.
How The Incident Unfolded?
As a truck approached the man sitting in a chair on the middle of the road was jeered at by passersby.
The truck hit the chair from behind, causing the man to fall to the ground and despite the shock, he appeared unharmed.
None of the passersby were seen stopping to help him; instead, onlookers encouraged the truck driver to keep going, some were heard screaming 'jao, jao’ (keep driving).
The indifference of the crowd was evident as they urged the driver to ignore the incident and continue driving, even as the man lay on the road looking around.