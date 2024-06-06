National

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Ongoing Public Welfare Projects

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure the timeliness and quality of the ongoing projects, according to an official statement.

Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath reviews the current status of public welfare schemes in UP Photo: PTI
info_icon

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday held a meeting with senior officers and reviewed the current status of the public welfare projects going on in the state and gave necessary guidelines.

In the high-level meeting, all the senior officers apprised Adtiyanath of the progress of various schemes in the current financial year in the concerned departments and the future action plans, the statement read.

He said officers should maintain better coordination with the departmental ministers and not unnecessarily hang up on matters of public interest.

The Chief Minister said in the meeting that the demand should be sent immediately to the concerned commissions from all the departments where appointments are to be made. The time limit for the selection process should be fixed, he added.

Adityanath said that the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25 is about to end and it should be ensured that all the departments spend the amount given to them in the current budget properly, the statement read.

There is a need to speed up the efforts for GST collection, he said, asking them to give targets to the officers posted in the area. Their performance should be made the basis for their promotion and deployment, he added.

The Chief Minister, while instructing not to cut unnecessary electricity anywhere in the state given the scorching heat, said that problems like burning of transformers, falling of wires and tripping should be resolved without delay, the statement said.

While giving instructions to get the drains cleaned ahead of the approaching rains, he said there is a need for cleanliness in slums, it said.

Stating that there is a high risk of the spread of infectious diseases during the rainy season, he directed the officers to prepare in time.

Along with doctors, take full cooperation of Asha, ANM, and Anganwadi workers. Get them necessary training to prevent water-borne diseases, efforts should also be made to increase awareness among the people.

He further directed to ensure payment of sugar growers before the start of the new crushing season, the statement read.

