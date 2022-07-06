Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
National

UP: Centre Is ‘Punishing’ Farmers’ Children, Says RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary On Agnipath

Under the Agnipath scheme, youths will be recruitment on contract basis into the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force for a term of four years. 

Anti-Agnipath scheme PTI Photo

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 11:07 pm

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary on Wednesday attacked the Centre over Agnipath military recruitment scheme, saying that the government is “punishing” children of farmers for protesting against farm bills.

Addressing a 'youth panchayat' in Shahnagar village under Agauta block of the district, Chaudhary said, "Unemployed youths are being recruited by the government in the army under Agnipath scheme for a tenure of four years. After that they will again be unemployed." 

"The government is angry with farmers over protesting against farm bills. It is punishing their children by introducing Agnipath scheme," he said. Under the Agnipath scheme, youths will be recruitment on contract basis into the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force for a term of four years. 

"Nobody joins the army thinking what he will get. People join the army to serve the nation," said Chaudhary. He said that he will continue to oppose the scheme till its rollback by the government. 

"The government is not worried about the future of farmers nor the youth. It's only thinks about safeguarding the future of its industrialist friends," he alleged. The RLD leader, who is a Rajya Sabha MP, said that the voice of the youth will be taken to the Parliament.

(With PTI inputs)

PM Modi Praises Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh In Cabinet Meet

