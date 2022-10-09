Sunday, Oct 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

UP: 3-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Falling Into Yamuna

According to police, the incident took place at 11 pm when they all were returning from a hotel on a scooty which fell after Chaturvedi lost his balance.

Yamuna river water level
A three-year-old girl went missing after she fell into river Yamuna Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Oct 2022 4:10 pm

A three-year-old girl went missing after she fell into river Yamuna near Dwarkadhish temple, police said on Sunday. The girl along with her two cousins was out to celebrate her birthday with their uncle Pawan Chaturvedi late Saturday night.

According to police, the incident took place at 11 pm when they all were returning from a hotel on a scooty which fell after Chaturvedi lost his balance. The two other children, aged 11 to 13 years, got up immediately, but Shirin slipped in the rainwater and fell into the river, they said.

"Despite efforts of several hours by the fire brigade team during midnight on Saturday and afterwards in the morning on Sunday, her body could not be traced," NK Singh, fire station officer in Mathura said. A search operation by divers and a team of fire brigade personnel is underway, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National UP Girl Missing Fell Into Yamuna Incident Lost Balance Chaturvedi Scooty Returning From Hotel
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Real Madrid Beat Getafe 1-0

Real Madrid Beat Getafe 1-0

PSG Held By Reims Despite Ramos Red Card

PSG Held By Reims Despite Ramos Red Card