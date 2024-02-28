National

UP: 28 Children Fall Ill After Consuming Anti-Filaria Medicine In Primary School In Amethi

On Tuesday, health workers gave anti-filaria and deworming tablets to children at the primary school after which 28 of them fell ill, Chief Medical Officer Dr Anshuman Singh said.

PTI
PTI

February 28, 2024

Twenty-eight children fall ill after consuming medicine meant to treat filariasis
info_icon

Twenty-eight children have fallen ill after consuming medicine meant to treat filariasis in a government primary school in Udwa here, officials said.

They have been admitted to the Community Health Center, where their condition was stated to be out of danger, they said. On Tuesday, health workers gave anti-filaria and deworming tablets to children at the primary school after which 28 of them fell ill, Chief Medical Officer Dr Anshuman Singh said.

Singh said anti-filaria and deworming tablets can trigger symptoms like fever, pain in joints, swelling on the face. At present, everything is under control, he said.

Girish Kumar, principal of the primary school, said that children are being given medicines as part of a ongoing campaign to eradicate filariasis. Kumar said he received information that some children had fever and some had pain in their knees and legs this morning.

Health workers were immediately alerted after this and all children were taken to the Community Health Center in Fursatganj, he said.

Tags
Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement