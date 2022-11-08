Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Union Minister Scindia Tests Positive For Covid-19

He and other senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had arrived in the MP capital to take part in the core group meeting chaired by state unit president Vishnu Dutt Sharma.

Jyotiraditya Scindia.
Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 10:02 pm

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, Scindia left the core group meeting of BJP in Bhopal midway due to fever, sources said.

“On the advice of the doctors, I have undergone a COVID-19 test and my report is positive. I request all of you who came in my contact in the last few days to get them examined from the nearest health center,” Scindia tweeted in Hindi. 

He and other senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had arrived in the MP capital to take part in the core group meeting chaired by state unit president Vishnu Dutt Sharma.

Scindia was scheduled to go back to Delhi on a 4:30 PM flight on Tuesday but left around 1:30 PM, the sources added.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Civil Aviation Minister Politics COVID-19 Jyotiraditya Scindia Bhopal Madhya Pradesh
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material

Accenture India Fires Employees With Fake Documents: Report

Accenture India Fires Employees With Fake Documents: Report