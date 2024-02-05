Uniformity Or Conformity?

In the Constituent Assembly, Renuka Ray had insisted on having clear provisions in the fundamental rights for the prohibition of any discriminatory practices in marriage and inheritance laws, but the debates veered around the generic ‘equality’ clause. Members believed, like the British, that any intervention in personal law would affect religious practices and traditions, and hence would appear as a ‘tyranny of the majority’. In place of equal rights for women, particularly in the private sphere, the identities and rights of religious communities were debated, and thereupon the idea of a UCC was placed in the Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP) chapter of the Constitution. Article 44 in the DPSP ensures that ‘the State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India’. Since the matters of personal law and civil procedure are in the concurrent list, the onus of legislating the UCC rests with both the states and the centre. The legislative powers assigned to the Union, in our federal scheme, however, have primacy over the powers given to the states. It is important to note that, though the DPSP exist in the form of non-enforceable socio-economic guarantees, the Supreme Court has invoked them quite often, along with the right to equality before law and the right to protection of life and personal liberty.