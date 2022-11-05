Saturday, Nov 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Unemployment, Price Rise Rampant Since 2014: Rahul Gandhi

Continuing the tirade against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AICC leader Rahul Gandhi who is leading the over 3,500 KM Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday alleged that unemployment and price rise are rampant since 2014 in the country.

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Nov 2022 9:16 pm

Continuing the tirade against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AICC leader Rahul Gandhi who is leading the over 3,500 KM Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday alleged that unemployment and price rise are rampant since 2014 in the country.

Speaking in a corner meeting at Peddapur village in Medak district, Gandhi alleged that the NDA government is privatizing public sector undertakings such as BHEL and Railways.

"Whenever I meet youth during the foot march they talk about unemployment. You should understand why there is unemployment in the country. You must have observed that unemployment and price rise are rampant since 2014 in the country," the Congress leader said.

He further said farmers and small and medium businesses provide more employment and livelihood to people than big business houses.

He called a farmer Nagi Reddy onto the dais and asked him to explain the situation of farmers in Telangana.

After Reddy spoke about the indirect impact of GST on agriculture, Gandhi said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the Agriculture Minister of the state should learn from Nagi Reddy and listen to the problems of farmers across the state.

He said today, the yatra  is aimed to free India from the clutches of unemployment, inflation, and "hatred spread by RSS and BJP."

Alleging that the TRS and BJP work in tandem, the Gandhi scion said the black farm laws introduced by the NDA government in Parliament were supported by KCR's party.

Related stories

Only Propaganda On, Demand For Special Status Not Fulfilled, Bihar CM Takes Dig At Narendra Modi Government

Institutions Acting Against The Corrupt Need Not Be Defensive: PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi Likely To Visit Radha Soami Satsang In Punjab On November 5

He said people's support for the Yatra is overwhelming and he is glad to receive support and love from the public.

(Inputs from PTI) 

Tags

National Tirade Against The BJP Agriculture Minister Of The State Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao NDA Government In Parliament Prime Minister Narendra Modi AICC Leader Rahul Gandhi Unemployment And Price Rise
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch NorthEast United FC Vs East Bengal Football Match Live

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch NorthEast United FC Vs East Bengal Football Match Live

Gujarat: Oreva Reopened Morbi Bridge After 'Temporary Repairs'; Complete Work Promised After Permanent Contract Only

Gujarat: Oreva Reopened Morbi Bridge After 'Temporary Repairs'; Complete Work Promised After Permanent Contract Only