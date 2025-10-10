Undocumented, Unresolved, Unseen: Lives of Those Languishing Inside Beggar Homes

In one of the beggars’ homes visited during the study, an old man with cataracts in both eyes sat curled in a corner, clutching a broken comb. He had no name, no relatives, and no conviction. He had simply been “picked up” from the footpath near a railway station. For five years, he had been waiting—for a hearing, a transfer, or maybe just to be noticed. Around him, the walls were high and the light was dim. No one remembered when he arrived. No one knew when—or if—he would leave.