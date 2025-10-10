Colombia 3-1 South Africa, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: COL Edge RSA To Set Up Quarterfinal Against ESP

Players of South Africa leave the field after losing to Colombia 3-1 at the end of a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Fiscal Stadium in Talca, Chile.
Colombia's Neyser Villareal celebrates scoring his side's third goal against South Africa during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Fiscal Stadium in Talca, Chile.
Colombia's Julian Bazan, left, celebrates after his team defeated South Africa at the end of a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Fiscal Stadium in Talca, Chile.
Colombia's Yeimar Mosquera, front, and South Africa's Tylon Smith go for a header during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Fiscal Stadium in Talca, Chile.
South Africa's Thato Sibiya, right, and Colombia's Simon Garcia battle for the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Fiscal Stadium in Talca, Chile.
South Africa's Mfundo Vilakazi, center, celebrates after scoring a penalty against Colombia during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Fiscal Stadium in Talca, Chile.
Colombia's Carlos Sarabia, center, and South Africa's Lazola Maku battle for the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Fiscal Stadium in Talca, Chile.
Colombia's Joel Canchimbo, left, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against South Africa during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Fiscal Stadium in Talca, Chile.