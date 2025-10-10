Football

Colombia 3-1 South Africa, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: COL Edge RSA To Set Up Quarterfinal Against ESP

Colombia advanced to the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 quarter-finals with a 3-1 victory over South Africa at Estadio Fiscal de Talca, Chile, on October 8. Joel Canchimbo opened the scoring in the 7th minute, but South Africa equalised early in the second half through Mfundo Vilakazi's penalty. Neiser Villarreal then took charge, netting twice -- including a stoppage-time goal -- to secure the win for the Tricolores. Colombia will now face Spain for a place in the semi-final.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Colombia vs South Africa match photos:
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Colombia vs South Africa | Photo: AP/Andre Penner

Players of South Africa leave the field after losing to Colombia 3-1 at the end of a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Fiscal Stadium in Talca, Chile.

2/8
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Colombia vs South Africa match photos: Neyser Villareal
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Colombia vs South Africa | Photo: AP/Andre Penner

Colombia's Neyser Villareal celebrates scoring his side's third goal against South Africa during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Fiscal Stadium in Talca, Chile.

3/8
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Colombia vs South Africa match photos: Julian Bazan
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Colombia vs South Africa | Photo: AP/Andre Penner

Colombia's Julian Bazan, left, celebrates after his team defeated South Africa at the end of a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Fiscal Stadium in Talca, Chile.

4/8
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Colombia vs South Africa match photos: Yeimar Mosquera
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Colombia vs South Africa | Photo: AP/Andre Penner

Colombia's Yeimar Mosquera, front, and South Africa's Tylon Smith go for a header during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Fiscal Stadium in Talca, Chile.

5/8
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Colombia vs South Africa match photos:Thato Sibiya
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Colombia vs South Africa | Photo: AP/Andre Penner

South Africa's Thato Sibiya, right, and Colombia's Simon Garcia battle for the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Fiscal Stadium in Talca, Chile.

6/8
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Colombia vs South Africa match photos: Mfundo Vilakazi
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Colombia vs South Africa | Photo: AP/Andre Penner

South Africa's Mfundo Vilakazi, center, celebrates after scoring a penalty against Colombia during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Fiscal Stadium in Talca, Chile.

7/8
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Colombia vs South Africa match photos: Carlos Sarabia
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Colombia vs South Africa | Photo: AP/Andre Penner

Colombia's Carlos Sarabia, center, and South Africa's Lazola Maku battle for the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Fiscal Stadium in Talca, Chile.

8/8
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Colombia vs South Africa match photos: Joel Canchimbo
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Colombia vs South Africa | Photo: AP/Andre Penner

Colombia's Joel Canchimbo, left, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against South Africa during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Fiscal Stadium in Talca, Chile.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Sudarshan Brings Up 50, Jaiswal Nearing 100| IND 175-1 (45)

  2. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test Toss Update: India Batting First In Delhi - Check Playing XIs

  3. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Wolvaardt, De Klerk Seal Proteas Win As Richa's Heroics Go In Vain

  4. New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Preview, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Struggling White Ferns Face BAN Spin Challenge

  5. New Zealand Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Guwahati Weather Report, Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic Reaches 80th ATP Masters 1000 Semi-final In Shanghai

  2. Wuhan Open: Coco Gauff Reaches Back-to-back Quarters With Comfortable Zhang Win

  3. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar, Shanghai Masters: How Serbian Battled His Way Into Quarters

  5. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Evolution Of RSS

  2. Maharashtra ATS Raids 19 Locations in Pune Over Suspected ISIS Links

  3. PM Modi Calls Donald Trump Congratulate On Gaza Plan, Discuss Trade Relations

  4. Bihar Elections 2025: Seat-Sharing Circus In Full Swing

  5. Day In Pics: October 09, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. OTT And Theatrical Releases (October 6-12): War 2, Mirai, Search: The Naina Murder Case, The Smashing Machine And More

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Trump’s Push To Reclaim Bagram Airbase Unites India, Pakistan And China In Opposition

  2. Nobel Peace Prize To Be Announced On October 10; Can Trump Win?

  3. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  4. Will the Gaza Peace Deal Hold After the Israeli Hostages Are Released?

  5. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, October 10, 2025: Predictions for Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Beyond The Noise: The Silent Crisis Of Mental Health In India

  3. US Sanctions Over 50 Entities For Aiding Iran’s Oil Trade, Indian Nationals Included

  4. Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

  5. North India Weather Update Today: Temperature, Rain Forecast & Moonrise Timings

  6. IND Vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Sudarshan Brings Up 50, Jaiswal Nearing 100| IND 175-1 (45)

  7. Punjabi Actor And Bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman Passes Away Due To Heart Attack

  8. Spoilers Will Try To Wreck The Israel-Gaza Ceasefire Deal