Football

Colombia 3-1 South Africa, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: COL Edge RSA To Set Up Quarterfinal Against ESP

Colombia advanced to the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 quarter-finals with a 3-1 victory over South Africa at Estadio Fiscal de Talca, Chile, on October 8. Joel Canchimbo opened the scoring in the 7th minute, but South Africa equalised early in the second half through Mfundo Vilakazi's penalty. Neiser Villarreal then took charge, netting twice -- including a stoppage-time goal -- to secure the win for the Tricolores. Colombia will now face Spain for a place in the semi-final.