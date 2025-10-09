PM Modi Calls Donald Trump Congratulate On Gaza Plan, Discuss Trade Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US President Donald Trump to commend the initial success of a U.S.-backed peace plan for Gaza and to review progress in ongoing India-U.S. trade negotiations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to former U.S. President Donald Trump to commend the initial success of a U.S.-backed peace plan aimed at ending hostilities in Gaza. The plan includes a ceasefire and the release of hostages, marking a significant development in the region. Modi praised Trump's leadership and efforts in facilitating the agreement, highlighting the positive impact on both Gaza and Israel.
In addition to discussing the peace plan, Modi and Trump reviewed the progress of ongoing trade negotiations between India and the United States. This conversation marks the second between the two leaders since September 16, reflecting their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties despite existing trade tensions. Modi expressed optimism about the advancements in trade talks and emphasized the importance of continued dialogue.
Earlier in the day, Modi also spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to congratulate him on the progress made under Trump's Gaza peace plan. He welcomed the agreement on the release of hostages and the enhancement of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. Modi reaffirmed India's stance that terrorism in any form is unacceptable and expressed hope that these developments would pave the way for lasting peace in the region.