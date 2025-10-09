Nobel Peace Prize To Be Announced On October 10; Can Trump Win?

The first Nobel Prizes were awarded in 1901. When Swedish businessman Alfred Nobel died in 1896, he left behind one of the world’s largest private fortunes at the time. In his will, Nobel stated that his entire remaining fortune of 31.5 million Swedish crowns should be invested in secure assets to create a fund "the interest on which shall be annually distributed in the form of prizes to those who, during the preceding year, shall have conferred the greatest benefit on mankind."