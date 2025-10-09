Maharashtra ATS Raids 19 Locations in Pune Over Suspected ISIS Links

Searches target individuals under probe for radicalisation tied to 2023 ISIS module case; several being questioned.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rep Image
Rep Image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Maharashtra ATS searched 19 houses and offices in Pune linked to an ISIS module case.

  • The raids followed intelligence inputs on suspected radicalisation in multiple city areas.

  • Heavy police deployment was seen in Kondhwa and nearby localities during the operation.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) conducted searches at multiple places in Pune in connection with the suspected radicalisation of some people linked to an ISIS module case in the city, officials said on Thursday.

The searches were underway since late Wednesday night at the houses and office premises of 19 suspects in connection with the Pune ISIS module case registered by the ATS in 2023, an official said without elaborating.

Protest For Sonam Wangchuk - null
Pune Residents And Organisations Rally For Sonam Wangchuk’s Release, Demand Sustainable Development For Ladakh

BY Snehal Srivastava

Based on specific intelligence about "radicalised people", the searches were conducted in Kondhwa, Khadak, Khadki, Wanavadi and Bhosari areas in Pune city, he said.

The ATS sleuths were questioning the suspects, the official said.

"A verification of the individuals was underway by the ATS," he said, adding the scope of the searches could increase.

A heavy police force was deployed in some localities of Kondhwa since midnight, they said.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Wolvaardt Key For SA-W Against IND-W

  2. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Likely To Feature In Upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy

  3. India Vs South Africa: Richa Ghosh Heartbreak In Milestone-Laden ICC World Cup 2025 Knock - Stats Check

  4. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test Preview: India Eye Another Early Finish Against Struggling Windies In New Delhi

  5. Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence On India Vs Australia Selection Snub, Shares Fitness Update - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic Reaches 80th ATP Masters 1000 Semi-final In Shanghai

  2. Wuhan Open: Coco Gauff Reaches Back-to-back Quarters With Comfortable Zhang Win

  3. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar, Shanghai Masters: How Serbian Battled His Way Into Quarters

  5. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shia-Sunni Divide A Key Issue In November J&K By-Poll Election

  2. Delhi Police To Set Up Special MCOCA Unit To Crack Down On Organised Crime Networks

  3. Why Dowry Deaths Still Plague India: Harsh Laws, Hollow Justice

  4. Thousands Of Tea Tribe Workers Protest In Assam Demanding ST Status And Wage Hike

  5. Kashmir Witnesses Spike In Wild Animal Attacks During Harvesting Season

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. South OTT Releases This Week: Mirai, Veduvan, Tribanadhari Barbarik And More

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

  2. Trump’s Push To Reclaim Bagram Airbase Unites India, Pakistan And China In Opposition

  3. Israel, Hamas Agree To First Phase Of Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  4. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  5. Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Sanae Takaichi Poised to Become Japan’s First Female Prime Minister

Latest Stories

  1. Spoilers Will Try To Wreck The Israel-Gaza Ceasefire Deal

  2. Nepal Vs Vietnam Highlights, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Gorkhalis Suffer Defeat Against Golden Star Warriors

  3. OTT And Theatrical Releases (October 6-12): War 2, Mirai, Search: The Naina Murder Case, The Smashing Machine And More

  4. The Taj Story Teaser: 'Temple Or Tomb'? Paresh Rawal Starrer Is Set To Unlock Taj Mahal's Biggest Mystery

  5. India Vs Singapore Highlights, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: IND Rescue Point After Going Man Down Against SGP

  6. Dissident Filmmaker Nadav Lapid Speaks The Unspeakable On Israel

  7. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Live Action In Pictures From Visakhapatnam

  8. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Wolvaardt Key For SA-W Against IND-W