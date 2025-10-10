Football

Paraguay 0-1 Norway, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: NOR Win Late To Reach Quarterfinals

Norway survived a thriller against Paraguay in Talca, Chile, to reach the quarter-finals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025. The round of 16 match at Estadio Fiscal on October 8 remained goalless in the regulation time, then Niklas Fuglestad scored the eventual winner for the Scandinavian side in the 116th minute. This marks U20-landslaget's best-ever run in the tournament's history, having exited in the group stage in all three of their previous appearances (1989, 1993, 2019). Norway will next face France, who also registered an extra-time win against Japan, on 12 October in Valparaiso.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Paraguay Vs Norway match photos: 1
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Paraguay Vs Norway | Photo: AP/Andre Penner

Players of Paraguay react after losing 1-0 against Norway at the end of a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Fiscal Stadium in Talca, Chile.

2/8
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Paraguay Vs Norway match photos: 2
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Paraguay Vs Norway | Photo: AP/Andre Penner

Players of Norway celebrate after beating Colombia 1-0 at the end of a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Fiscal Stadium in Talca, Chile.

3/8
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Paraguay Vs Norway match photos: Hakon Rosten
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Paraguay Vs Norway | Photo: AP/Andre Penner

Norway's Hakon Rosten, front, controls the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match against Paraguay at Fiscal Stadium in Talca, Chile.

4/8
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Paraguay Vs Norway match photos: Rodrigo Villalba
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Paraguay Vs Norway | Photo: AP/Andre Penner

Paraguay's Rodrigo Villalba makes an attempt to score against Norway during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Fiscal Stadium in Talca, Chile.

5/8
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Paraguay Vs Norway match photos: Lucas Quintana
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Paraguay Vs Norway | Photo: AP/Andre Penner

Paraguay's Lucas Quintana, left, is challenged by Norway's Sondre Granaas during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Fiscal Stadium in Talca, Chile.

6/8
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Paraguay Vs Norway match photos: Bork Bang-Kittilsen
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Paraguay Vs Norway | Photo: AP/Andre Penner

Norway's Bork Bang-Kittilsen, center, and Paraguay's Alexandro Maidana go for a header during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Fiscal Stadium in Talca, Chile.

7/8
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Paraguay Vs Norway match photos: Sondre Granaas
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Paraguay Vs Norway | Photo: AP/Andre Penner

Norway's Sondre Granaas, right, and Paraguay's Lucas Guinazu battle for the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Fiscal Stadium in Talca, Chile.

8/8
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Paraguay Vs Norway match photos: Lucas Quintana
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Paraguay Vs Norway | Photo: AP/Andre Penner

Paraguay's Lucas Quintana, left, and Norway's Gustav Nyheim battle for the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Fiscal Stadium in Talca, Chile.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Sudarshan Brings Up 50, Jaiswal Nearing 100| IND 175-1 (45)

  2. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test Toss Update: India Batting First In Delhi - Check Playing XIs

  3. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Wolvaardt, De Klerk Seal Proteas Win As Richa's Heroics Go In Vain

  4. New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Preview, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Struggling White Ferns Face BAN Spin Challenge

  5. New Zealand Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Guwahati Weather Report, Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic Reaches 80th ATP Masters 1000 Semi-final In Shanghai

  2. Wuhan Open: Coco Gauff Reaches Back-to-back Quarters With Comfortable Zhang Win

  3. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar, Shanghai Masters: How Serbian Battled His Way Into Quarters

  5. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Evolution Of RSS

  2. Maharashtra ATS Raids 19 Locations in Pune Over Suspected ISIS Links

  3. PM Modi Calls Donald Trump Congratulate On Gaza Plan, Discuss Trade Relations

  4. Bihar Elections 2025: Seat-Sharing Circus In Full Swing

  5. Day In Pics: October 09, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. OTT And Theatrical Releases (October 6-12): War 2, Mirai, Search: The Naina Murder Case, The Smashing Machine And More

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Trump’s Push To Reclaim Bagram Airbase Unites India, Pakistan And China In Opposition

  2. Nobel Peace Prize To Be Announced On October 10; Can Trump Win?

  3. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  4. Will the Gaza Peace Deal Hold After the Israeli Hostages Are Released?

  5. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, October 10, 2025: Predictions for Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Beyond The Noise: The Silent Crisis Of Mental Health In India

  3. US Sanctions Over 50 Entities For Aiding Iran’s Oil Trade, Indian Nationals Included

  4. Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

  5. North India Weather Update Today: Temperature, Rain Forecast & Moonrise Timings

  6. IND Vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Sudarshan Brings Up 50, Jaiswal Nearing 100| IND 175-1 (45)

  7. Punjabi Actor And Bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman Passes Away Due To Heart Attack

  8. Spoilers Will Try To Wreck The Israel-Gaza Ceasefire Deal