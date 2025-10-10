Football

Paraguay 0-1 Norway, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: NOR Win Late To Reach Quarterfinals

Norway survived a thriller against Paraguay in Talca, Chile, to reach the quarter-finals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025. The round of 16 match at Estadio Fiscal on October 8 remained goalless in the regulation time, then Niklas Fuglestad scored the eventual winner for the Scandinavian side in the 116th minute. This marks U20-landslaget's best-ever run in the tournament's history, having exited in the group stage in all three of their previous appearances (1989, 1993, 2019). Norway will next face France, who also registered an extra-time win against Japan, on 12 October in Valparaiso.