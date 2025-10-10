Paraguay 0-1 Norway, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: NOR Win Late To Reach Quarterfinals

Players of Paraguay react after losing 1-0 against Norway at the end of a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Fiscal Stadium in Talca, Chile.
Players of Norway celebrate after beating Colombia 1-0 at the end of a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Fiscal Stadium in Talca, Chile.
Norway's Hakon Rosten, front, controls the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match against Paraguay at Fiscal Stadium in Talca, Chile.
Paraguay's Rodrigo Villalba makes an attempt to score against Norway during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Fiscal Stadium in Talca, Chile.
Paraguay's Lucas Quintana, left, is challenged by Norway's Sondre Granaas during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Fiscal Stadium in Talca, Chile.
Norway's Bork Bang-Kittilsen, center, and Paraguay's Alexandro Maidana go for a header during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Fiscal Stadium in Talca, Chile.
Norway's Sondre Granaas, right, and Paraguay's Lucas Guinazu battle for the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Fiscal Stadium in Talca, Chile.
Paraguay's Lucas Quintana, left, and Norway's Gustav Nyheim battle for the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Fiscal Stadium in Talca, Chile.