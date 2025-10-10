Kerala CM Justifies His Remarks Of UDF MLA In Assembly

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday justified his remarks against the Opposition UDF MLA.
Vijayan had asserted that a “person who looked like a heap of eight quarter-annas (coins)” was trying to attack a legislature staff.
The CM told reporters in New Delhi that he had made the remark after he witnessed a member trying to attack the watch and ward with his fragile body.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday justified his remarks against the Opposition UDF MLA and criticised the UDF for disrupting the Assembly proceedings on the Sabarimala issue.
"He was misusing the protection of being a member of the House to attack the watch and ward staff, who are supposed to bear everything silently," Vijayan said.
Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan called out Vijayan's remarks as 'body shaming.'
"I have not meant the short stature of anyone, but one who appeared to be weak," the CM said. It was being reported that the remarks were meant towards Muslim League MLA Najeem Kanthapuram. Vijayan denied these remarks stating that it was meant for another member who looked weak while trying to confront the legislature staff.
The opposition leader had written to the assembly to remove the remarks made by the CM, but no action has been taken so far.
On Thursday, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh had also defended the chief minister in the Assembly, saying that he had not mentioned any name while making the colloquial comment.
With PTI inputs