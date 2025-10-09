Sabarimala Row Sparks Chaos In Kerala Assembly

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court on Monday ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe alleged irregularities related to the gold-plating of the 'Dwarapalaka' idols at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala. The court was informed that around 4.5 kilograms of gold were unaccounted for after the claddings were last removed for plating in 2019. These discrepancies were revealed during ongoing legal proceedings concerning the re-plating of the idols this year, reportedly undertaken without prior intimation to the court.