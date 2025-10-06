Mamata Banerjee Urges Calm After BJP Leaders Attacked in Flood-Hit North Bengal

CM calls for unity and restraint as political tensions rise following alleged mob assault on BJP MP and MLA during flood inspection.

Mamata Banerjee Urges Calm After BJP Leaders Attacked in Flood-Hit North Bengal
Mamata Banerjee Urges Calm After BJP Leaders Attacked in Flood-Hit North Bengal
  • Mamata Banerjee appealed for patience and unity after BJP’s Khagen Murmu and Sankar Ghosh were injured in an alleged mob attack in Jalpaiguri.

  • BJP accused TMC of orchestrating the assault, while TMC claimed locals reacted against “photo-op politics.”

  • The CM, overseeing relief efforts in north Bengal, urged citizens to stay calm and avoid rumours amid widespread flood devastation.

CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday called for unity and restraint, asking people not to engage in "any untoward incident" amid the ongoing crisis, just hours after Siliguri MLA Sankar Ghosh and Malda North BJP MP Khagen Murmu were hurt in an alleged mob attack while visiting flood-affected areas of north Bengal.

In a social media post, Banerjee, who rushed to north Bengal on Monday afternoon to assess the situation, urged patience and unity during a period when "many have suffered severe losses" as a result of the natural disaster.

"My earnest appeal, many people have suffered serious losses in this disaster. We deeply empathise with their pain. Yet, even in this difficult time, we must remember that unity and patience are our greatest strength," Banerjee wrote without naming anyone.

The chief minister urged people to "stay calm, avoid rumours and cooperate with those around," asserting that the government and administration were "working tirelessly for the affected." "Please remain calm, do not pay heed to rumours, and help those around you. Any untoward incident at this time is undesirable. Together, we will overcome this crisis," Banerjee said in her post.

Banerjee did not name anyone, but her message was sent shortly after reports of an alleged attack on Murmu and Ghosh in the Nagrakata area of Jalpaiguri district surfaced.

During their Monday morning inspection of flood-affected areas in Bamon Danga, the two leaders were allegedly ambushed by a mob.

Before approaching the region, the pair encountered protesters, according to BJP sources.

"A crowd armed with sticks, shoes, and stones suddenly charged at us. They threw stones taken from the riverbed at our convoy," Ghosh alleged.

Murmu sustained a head injury and was seen bleeding profusely before being rushed to a local hospital along with Ghosh.

The BJP blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress for the attack, calling it a "cowardly attempt to silence opposition voices." Party leaders demanded immediate action against those responsible.

However, the TMC denied the accusations, saying the incident was a spontaneous response by irate residents who were fed up with the BJP's "photo-op politics" in the midst of a humanitarian catastrophe.

Following the attack, political tensions erupted throughout north Bengal, with the BJP staging demonstrations in a number of districts while the government struggled with the fallout from landslides, flooded rivers, and extensive damage brought on by the unrelenting rain.

The government, according to Banerjee, who is camping in the area, is "deeply sensitive to the suffering of people" and is conducting relief efforts on a war footing.

"In this challenging moment, courage, composure, and compassion must guide us," she said, underscoring the need for "unity over division." The chief minister is expected to visit affected districts, including Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, and Mirik, where torrential rains over the past few days have caused severe flooding, landslides and displacement.

With PTI inputs.

