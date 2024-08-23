National

Ukraine, Russia Need To Engage With Each Other: S Jaishankar After Modi-Zelenskyy Talks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the prime minister Modi conveyed to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy India's willingness to contribute in 'all possible ways' to facilitate an early return of peace to Ukraine.

EAM S Jaishankar
EAM S Jaishankar | FIle Photo
info_icon

Ukraine and Russia need to engage with each other to find a solution to the ongoing conflict between them, India said on Friday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy here under the shadow of the raging war.

In the discussions, Modi reiterated the need for "practical engagement" between all stakeholders to develop an innovative solution that will help build broad acceptability and contribute towards peace and stability in the region.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the prime minister conveyed to Zelenskyy India's willingness to contribute in "all possible ways" to facilitate an early return of peace to Ukraine.

It was a very detailed, open and in many ways constructive discussion, he said, adding the talks revolved around to some extent the military situation, on concerns like food and energy security, and on "conceivable pathways to peace".

The Ukrainian side wanted continued involvement of India with the Global Peace summit, he said.

Jaishankar said there was also a discussion on what could be effective ways of taking the discussions forward.

"It is India's view that the two sides (Ukraine and Russia) need to engage with each other to find a solution," he said.

The external affairs minister said the two leaders reiterated their readiness to continue cooperation to uphold principles of international law such as respect for territorial integrity and protect the sovereignty of states.

Modi also spoke about his discussions recently with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Jaishankar said the prime minister sought the president's assessment both of the ground situation as well as the diplomatic scenario and Zelenskyy spoke on both issues.

The external affairs minister described Modi's visit to Kyiv as a "landmark" trip.

The prime minister arrived in Kyiv on a special train in the morning and he was received by the first deputy prime minister of Ukraine

Jaishankar said a significant part of discussions between Prime Minister Modi and President Zelenskyy was devoted to the bilateral relations.

There were discussions on trade, economic issues, defence, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, education, he said.

Modi and Zelenskyy also tasked the India-Ukraine inter-governmental commission to specifically focus on rebuilding trade and economic relations.

