13 Priests Injured As Fire Breaks Out During Holi Celebration At Ujjain's Mahakal Temple

The blaze took place in the 'garba griha' (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple, Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said.

Outlook Web Desk
The broke out in the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain on Monday during 'bhasma aarti' Photo: X/ANI
At least 14 priests were reported injured in a fire that broke out at the Mahakal Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Monday during 'bhasma aarti'.

The blaze took place in the 'garba griha' (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple, Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said.

Thirteen priests suffered burn injuries and were being treated in the district hospital in Ujjain, Singh said, adding that a magisterial probe has been ordered.

Chief priest of Bhasma Aarti, Sanjay Guru, was also injured in the incident.

Witnesses said the fire broke out while 'gulal' (coloured powder used during rituals ands Holi) was being thrown as part of a religious ceremony.

"The incident took place at 5.50 am, while the 'bhasma aarti' was about to end and the 'kapur aarti' was about to begin," news agency PTI quoted Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh as saying.

"Fourteen priests suffered minor burn injuries. They were taken to the district hospital for treatment. Eight of them have been shifted to Indore. A magisterial probe has been ordered," Singh said..

