Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Uddhav Thackeray Denied Permission To Meet Sanjay Raut In Jail, Asked To Take Court Nod: Official

Sanjay Raut, arrested in early August in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl' (old row tenement), is currently lodged in the Arthur Road jail in central Mumbai.

Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut
Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 7:01 pm

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray was denied permission to meet jailed party MP  Sanjay Raut and asked by authorities to take court approval for meeting him in the prison, a senior jail official said on Wednesday.

Raut, arrested in early August in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl' (old row tenement), is currently lodged in the Arthur Road jail in central Mumbai.

According to the senior Arthur Road jail official, a few days back, a person claiming to be a representative of Thackeray had phoned the prison administration and said the Sena chief wanted to meet Raut, his close aide, in the jailer's room.

However, jail authorities denied the former chief minister nod for a meeting with the 60-year-old Rajya Sabha member and asked his representative to take court's consent for the same, he said. Any meeting with Raut will have to take place as per rules framed for ordinary prisoners and that too only after the court's approval, the official maintained.

No written application had been received by the jail authorities, he said, but refused to reveal the name of the person who made the phone call or the day he approached the administration.

Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for his alleged role in financial irregularities related to the redevelopment of Patra 'Chawl' in suburban Goregaon.

The Rajya Sabha member was found to be alleged beneficiary of more than Rs 2 crore of the proceeds of crime, the ED has claimed. Further, the central probe agency has claimed documents seized during its probe showed the purchase of properties at Alibaug, a coastal town in neighbouring Raigad district, by Raut involved substantial cash transactions.

Raut has denied any wrongdoing and dubbed the ED case against him as "false". 

Related stories

Battle For BMC: Inflict Deeper Wound On Shiv Sena In Home Ground Mumbai; Show Uddhav Thackeray His Place, Says Amit Shah

Shiv Sena Mouthpiece Credits Uddhav Thackeray For Ganesh festival Celebration Without Curbs

Uddhav Thackeray Announces Alliance With Maratha Outfit Sambhaji Brigade

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray MP Sanjay Raut Money Laundering Case Arthur Road Jail Rajya Sabha Member Enforcement Directorate (ED) Prevention Of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Brahmastra': Why Is Mouni Roy The Antagonist That Bollywood Has Been Waiting For

'Brahmastra': Why Is Mouni Roy The Antagonist That Bollywood Has Been Waiting For

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic