A day after Raj Thackeray's convoy was hit with betel nuts, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers threw coconuts and cow dung at Uddhav Thackeray's convoy on Saturday.
MNS workers claimed that it was in response to the incident on Friday where MNS chief Raj Thackeray's car was attacked with betel nuts and tomatoes.
Police have confirmed the incident and detained over 20 people.
A formal case registration is under process, according to a senior Thane police official.
Earlier Attack On Raj Thackeray's Convoy
Four supporters of the Shiv Sena (UBT) were held in Maharashtra's Beed city after they allegedly threw `supari' or betel nuts at the convoy of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Friday afternoon.
Thackeray, the estranged cousin of Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, was on tour of the central Maharashtra region.
While his convoy was heading for a hotel, some Sena (UBT) supporters tried to block the way and threw betel nuts, said a police official.
The betel nuts hit another car and not Raj's vehicle, he added.
They were detained and a case was being registered against them, the official said.
Notably, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders have in the past accused Raj of taking `supari' or contract to curb the influence of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.