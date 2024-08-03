National

Maha Politics: Uddhav's 'Power Jihad' Retort To Amit Shah's 'Aurangzeb Fan Club' Barb | Details Inside

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray's remark came as a reply to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 'Aurangzeb Fan Club' barb aimed at him. During an event in Pune last month, Shah had dubbed him 'the head of the Aurangzeb fan club' who was 'sitting with people who sought pardon for 1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict Yakub Memon'.

Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray Photo: PTI
info_icon

Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the former ally of indulging in "power jihad" by breaking political parties to form a government.

Thackeray's remark came as a reply to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's "Aurangzeb Fan Club' barb aimed at him. During an event in Pune last month, Shah had dubbed him "the head of the Aurangzeb fan club" who was "sitting with people who sought pardon for 1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict Yakub Memon".

What all did Thackeray say today?

Addressing party workers at the Shiv Sankalp rally in Mumbai, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief dubbed the top BJP leader a political descendant of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the Afghan king who defeated the Marathas in the third battle of Panipat.

Besides slamming the BJP, Thackeray also came down heavily on the Eknath Shinde-led party faction of bribing voters by giving "revdis" (freebies) to them in the form of schemes like the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, under which eligible women in the state will get Rs 1,500 every month.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | - PTI
'Either You Will Survive Or I Will': Uddhav's Challenge To Fadnavis Before Assembly Polls; BJP Reacts

BY Outlook Web Desk

In his speech, Thackeray didn't forget to reiterate the recent incident of leakage within 14 months of construction in the new Parliament building before targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The PM asks what the Congress did in 60-70 years, but Modi should give an account on why the new Parliament building, which was built barely a year ago, started leaking", he said.

"This government (at the Centre) is a leakage government. There are paper leaks also," he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | - PTI
'I Challenge PM Modi Openly To...': Uddhav Thackeray's Fresh Dig Ahead Of Maha Assembly Elections

BY Outlook Web Desk

Reiterating the matter of cast-based discriminations, Thackeray also accused the BJP for promoting division. "This is not the Hindutva taught to us by Chhatrapati Shivaji. This (the one practised by the BJP) must have been taught by Aurangzeb which we do not believe in. Our Hindutva is the one that takes forward the Maharashtra dharma of Chhatrapati Shivaji," he said.

Taking a dig at the delay in getting judgement on disqualification of MLAs who rebelled against him, Thackeray said, "We have faith in the judiciary. The result will be given in 5-50 years. The term of (the legislative assembly) is getting over. Even if they (the rebel MLAs) are disqualified, they can contest polls."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Former India Coach Ravi Shastri Applauds Jasprit Bumrah's Spells In T20 World Cup 2024
  2. Lyca Kovai Kings Vs Dindigul Dragons Live Streaming, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch LKK Vs DD Final Match
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Preview: Spin, Slow Pitch Worry IND After Tied Match
  4. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka Tie Match Against India - In Pics
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL One-Day International Series On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Guardiola As New ENG Manager? City Boss Committed To Club Amid England Managerial Talks
  2. France Vs Egypt Live Streaming, Paris Olympics 2024 Football Semi-Finals: When, Where To Watch
  3. English Premier League: Gallagher Offered New Deal At Chelsea, Says Maresca
  4. Spain Vs Morocco Live Streaming, Paris Olympics 2024 Football Semi-Finals: When, Where To Watch
  5. La Liga: Atletico Madrid Confirm Arrival Of Euro 2024 Winner Robin Le Normand
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics: Ebden, Peers Claim Gold In Men's Doubles
  2. Canadian Open: Iga Swiatek, Barbora Krejcikova Among Top Players To Withdraw
  3. Washington Open: Aryna Sabalenka Delighted To Beat 'Tough' Victoria Azarenka In Quarters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic To Play Alcaraz In Men's Singles Final - In Pics
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics 2024: Katerina Siniakova, Tomas Machac Shine With Gold Amid Relationship Mystery
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs GB, Preview, Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Hockey Team Eye To Seal Semi-Final Berth
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND Beat AUS In Hockey After 52 Years - In Pics
  3. India 3-2 Australia, Paris Olympics Highlights: Harmanpreet's Double Strike Hands IND First Games Win In 52 Years
  4. Indian Hockey Team Pulls Off First Olympic Win Over Australia In 52 Years
  5. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: August 3, 2024
  2. Madhya Pradesh: 4 Children Die After Building Wall Collapses On Them; 2 Other Injured
  3. Weather News LIVE: 245 Dead In Wayanad Landslides; Kerala Govt To Establish Township For Displaced Persons
  4. Gyanvapi Row: Varanasi Court To Hear Hindu Side's Plea On Vyasji's Basement On Aug 17
  5. Punjab: Ex-Cop Shoots Dead Bureaucrat Son-In-Law Inside Chandigarh Court
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes' On Hotstar Movie Review: Wes Ball Delivers A Visually Appealing Film That Is Packed With Stellar Performances
  2. Junaid Khan Reveals Why Aamir Khan Asked Him To Take Over Production: Dad Was Going Through A I-Am-Retiring Phase
  3. Watch: Actor Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad In Army Uniform, Donates Rs 3 Crore For Relief
  4. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Teaser: Vijay Varma Plays The Captain In This Series Based On The 1999 Hijack
  5. AP Dhillon Ropes In Salman Khan And Sanjay Dutt For 'Old Money' - Watch Teaser Inside
US News
  1. California’s Iconic Salmon At Risk As Park Fire Rages On
  2. What Is The 'Just Give Me My Money' TikTok Trend? | Here's How To Join The Viral Prank
  3. This Viral Theory Claims We’re All Living Forever. Here’s How It Could Be True
  4. Trump Agrees To Fox News Debate With Kamala Harris On September 4
  5. US: Defense Secretary Scraps Plea Deal For Accused 9/11 Mastermind
World News
  1. Russia: 10 Killed In Apartment Block Collapse In Ural Mountains; Search Op Ends
  2. California’s Iconic Salmon At Risk As Park Fire Rages On
  3. What Is The 'Just Give Me My Money' TikTok Trend? | Here's How To Join The Viral Prank
  4. China: 2 Dead In Bridge Collapse Following Mudslide,12 Missing
  5. Vietnam's President Confirmed As New Communist Party Chief, Country's Most Powerful Role
Latest Stories
  1. Moist Critical vs. Sneako: The Explosive Feud Over Ava Kris Tyson | Controversy Explained
  2. Puja Khedkar Case: Pune Police To Likely Close Down Case Against Collector Suhas Diwase
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Indian Origin Kamala Harris Officially Enters Presidential Race As Democratic Candidate
  5. Paris Olympics Day 8: Will India Win Any Medal Today? Podium Prospects On August 3
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Middle East Tensions: Back-To-Back Assassinations, Iran's Retaliation Threat; US Sends Jets And Ships
  8. Manipur Has Over 10 Thousand Illegal Migrants: CM N Biren Singh