Maha Politics: Uddhav's 'Power Jihad' Retort To Amit Shah's 'Aurangzeb Fan Club' Barb | Details Inside

Reiterating the matter of cast-based discriminations, Thackeray also accused the BJP for promoting division. "This is not the Hindutva taught to us by Chhatrapati Shivaji. This (the one practised by the BJP) must have been taught by Aurangzeb which we do not believe in. Our Hindutva is the one that takes forward the Maharashtra dharma of Chhatrapati Shivaji," he said.