Uber Driver Kicks Out Passengers Over Comments About Delhi, Calls Them Pakistan; Video Goes Viral

A video showing a heated exchange between an Uber driver and his passengers in Delhi has gone viral on social media. The argument seemingly appearingly started when the driver overheard the passengers discussing how they felt that the people of Delhi were selfish.
The incident reportedly took place late at night on August 9.
The driver, feeling offended by what he considered a negative portrayal of India, asked the passengers to stop. When the situation escalated, he asked them to leave the cab and slammed them with harsh remarks.
“You’re a Pakistani. Halala ki aulad ho tum log [You guys are the offsprings of Halala],” the Uber driver in the viral video could heard saying after he kicked out passengers over their alleged anti-India remarks.
The background of the passengers or what country they belong to is not clear. Police is also yet to comment on the matter.
The video, shared online on August 11, has garnered over five lakh views and has sparked mixed reactions. Some users praised the driver for standing up for his beliefs, while others criticised him for not handling the situation more calmly.
One person commented, "People are calling the passengers victims, but what else can you expect when someone speaks against India in the nation's capital?"
Another wrote, "Regardless of who was at fault, the driver should have stayed calm and ensured the passengers reached their destination safely. He could have reported the incident later, but his primary duty was to serve the passengers."
A third user added, "The driver showed great loyalty to the country. He might lose his job, but he acted on principle. Anyone disrespecting our country shouldn't just be removed from a cab but from the country itself. Jai Hind."