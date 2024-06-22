On Camera: Traffic Policeman Dragged By Speeding Car In Haryana

A traffic policeman in Haryana was dragged by a speeding vehicle after attempting to check the driver's documents in the city of Faridabad. The incident, which occurred at the Ballabhgarh bus stop area, was captured on video and has gone viral on social media.
According to the police, the episode unfolded last evening when a driver, allegedly drunk, obstructed traffic by parking his car in the middle of the road to pick up passengers, NDTV reported.
A traffic sub-inspector approached the driver, asking for his vehicle documents and preparing to issue a challan. This routine check quickly escalated into a heated dispute.
Eyewitnesses described to NDTV how the situation suddenly turned violent. They said that as the sub-inspector leaned in through the driver's door to examine the papers, the driver suddenly hit the accelerator. The officer was dragged a few metres, clinging to the speeding vehicle before the car came to a halt. Onlookers and other traffic personnel quickly surrounded the vehicle and rescued the officer.
The police have identified the driver and vowed to take strict action against him.