National

Two Village Defence Guards Killed By Militants In J&K's Kishtwar

As per reports, two VDG members went missing in the upper reaches while grazing livestock. Later, photographs of their bodies began circulating on social media, and family members confirmed their identities.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Kashmir encounter
(Representational image)
info_icon

Two Village Defence Guards were on Thursday killed by militants after kidnapping them in the higher mountains of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. A joint search operation by police and the Army is underway in the dense forest area. 

The killings have been condemned by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and leaders from National Conference, People's Democratic Party, Congress, and BJP.

Kishtwar and surrounding districts, including Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Udhampur, Doda, and Kathua, have seen increased terror attacks this year.

Srinagar's Lal Chowk - | Photo: PTI
The ‘Funky Guys’ Blamed For Shadow Militancy In Kashmir

BY Ubeer Naqushbandi

As per reports, two VDG members, Nazir Ahmed and Kuldeep Kumar from Ohli Kuntwara, went missing in the upper reaches while grazing livestock. Later, photographs of their bodies began circulating on social media, and family members confirmed their identities.

“We have received information that my brother and Ahmad were abducted and killed by terrorists. They were Village Defence Guards (VDGs) and had gone to graze cattle,” Kumar’s brother Prithvi told news agency PTI. Prithvi said his father Amar Chand died a week ago and the reports of his brother’s killing came as another big shock to the family. 

He said a massive search operation was underway but the bodies were not yet recovered.

Kashmir Tigers, linked to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad, claimed responsibility and shared pictures of the victims' bodies with their eyes blindfolded.

Sanatan Dharam Sabha has called for a complete shutdown in Kishtwar on Friday to protest the killings. “There would be complete shutdown and no vehicular moment and no business establishment and no office would be allowed to function throughout Kishtwar in protest against the brutal killing of two VDG members at Kuntwara in Kishtwar,” Sanatan Dharma Sabha said.

The general public of Kishtwar is therefore requested to fully support the bandh call and keep all their business establishments, educational institutions and shops closed, it said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI, Live Score: Mohammad Hasnain Dismisses Steve Smith As Hosts Reel In Adelaide | AUS - 120/5 (25 Overs)
  2. Afghanistan Cricketer Mohammad Nabi Set To Hang Up His Boots After ICC Champions Trophy 2025
  3. Greg Chappell’s Powerful Letter Fuels Prithvi Shaw’s Comeback: 'The Path Back To Team India Is Yours To Take'
  4. WI Vs ENG: Alzarri Joseph Suspended For Two Matches Over On-Field Dispute With Captain
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Sandeep Patil Says There's No Chance Of Australia Preparing Turning Tracks
Football News
  1. Man United Vs PAOK: Diallo Shines As Red Devils Win At Old Trafford - In Pics
  2. Europa League: Clement Explains Tavernier's Omission In Rangers Draw With Olympiacos
  3. 'Incredible' Amad Diallo The Difference For Man Utd In PAOK Win, Says Ruud Van Nistelrooy
  4. Tottenham Hotspur Youngsters Will Learn From Galatasaray Defeat, Says Ange Postecoglou
  5. Head Coach Enzo Maresca Thrilled With 'Serious' Chelsea After Conference League Romp
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals 2024: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Coco Gauff To Enter Semi-Finals
  2. WTA Finals 2024: Iga Swiatek Shocked By Early Exit, Despite Dominating Daria Kasatkina In Riyadh
  3. Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Draw, Schedule, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. ATP Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Groups, Schedule, Prize Money And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. ATP Finals 2024 Preview: Alcaraz, Sinner Set To Feature As Djokovic Withdraws
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Guide: Schedule, Format, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Two Village Defence Guards Killed By Militants In J&K's Kishtwar
  2. Is Aligarh Muslim University A Minority Institution? Supreme Court To Rule Today
  3. War Over VCs: How Governor-Government Spats Are Sullying Higher Education  
  4. Contradiction, Your Honour: The Legacy Of Justice Chandrachud
  5. Amid Jharkhand's Hindutva Vs Adivasi Identity Battle, A New 'Other' Emerges
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  2. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  3. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  4. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
  5. Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion
World News
  1. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
  2. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  3. Canada Orders Dissolution Of TikTok's Business Without Blocking Access
  4. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  5. Germany's Olaf Scholz Expected To Lead With Minority Government After Coalition Collapse
Latest Stories
  1. Man United Vs PAOK: Diallo Shines As Red Devils Win At Old Trafford - In Pics
  2. Contradiction, Your Honour: The Legacy Of Justice Chandrachud
  3. Amid Jharkhand's Hindutva Vs Adivasi Identity Battle, A New 'Other' Emerges
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 8, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
  6. Two Village Defence Guards Killed By Militants In J&K's Kishtwar
  7. WI Vs ENG: Alzarri Joseph Suspended For Two Matches Over On-Field Dispute With Captain
  8. Afghanistan Cricketer Mohammad Nabi Set To Hang Up His Boots After ICC Champions Trophy 2025