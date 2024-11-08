Two Village Defence Guards Killed By Militants In J&K's Kishtwar

Two Village Defence Guards were on Thursday killed by militants after kidnapping them in the higher mountains of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. A joint search operation by police and the Army is underway in the dense forest area.
The killings have been condemned by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and leaders from National Conference, People's Democratic Party, Congress, and BJP.
Kishtwar and surrounding districts, including Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Udhampur, Doda, and Kathua, have seen increased terror attacks this year.
As per reports, two VDG members, Nazir Ahmed and Kuldeep Kumar from Ohli Kuntwara, went missing in the upper reaches while grazing livestock. Later, photographs of their bodies began circulating on social media, and family members confirmed their identities.
“We have received information that my brother and Ahmad were abducted and killed by terrorists. They were Village Defence Guards (VDGs) and had gone to graze cattle,” Kumar’s brother Prithvi told news agency PTI. Prithvi said his father Amar Chand died a week ago and the reports of his brother’s killing came as another big shock to the family.
He said a massive search operation was underway but the bodies were not yet recovered.
Kashmir Tigers, linked to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad, claimed responsibility and shared pictures of the victims' bodies with their eyes blindfolded.
Sanatan Dharam Sabha has called for a complete shutdown in Kishtwar on Friday to protest the killings. “There would be complete shutdown and no vehicular moment and no business establishment and no office would be allowed to function throughout Kishtwar in protest against the brutal killing of two VDG members at Kuntwara in Kishtwar,” Sanatan Dharma Sabha said.
The general public of Kishtwar is therefore requested to fully support the bandh call and keep all their business establishments, educational institutions and shops closed, it said.