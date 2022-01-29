Two Nigerians Arrested With Drugs Worth Rs 3 Crore

Two Nigerian men have been arrested with a huge cache of drugs worth Rs 3 crore in the city, police said on Saturday.



Acting on a tip-off, police on Thursday arrested Sixtus Uchec (30) and Chukwudbem Henry (34), who were residing in Horamavu in the city. Police seized 1.5 kg Ecstasy crystals, 120 grams black MDMA, 16.5 kg MDMA mixed water, 300-gram weed oil and a car.



The duo had stocked the drugs to sell them to students and industrialists when police got the information and nabbed them near Govindapura police station limits.

With PTI inputs.