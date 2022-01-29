Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Two Nigerians Arrested With Drugs Worth Rs 3 Crore

The duo had stocked the drugs to sell them to students and industrialists when police got the information and nabbed them near Govindapura police station limits.

Two Nigerians Arrested With Drugs Worth Rs 3 Crore - Photograph by Jitender Gupta

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 4:43 pm

Two Nigerian men have been arrested with a huge cache of drugs worth Rs 3 crore in the city, police said on Saturday.


Acting on a tip-off, police on Thursday arrested Sixtus Uchec (30) and Chukwudbem Henry (34), who were residing in Horamavu in the city. Police seized 1.5 kg Ecstasy crystals, 120 grams black MDMA, 16.5 kg MDMA mixed water, 300-gram weed oil and a car.


The duo had stocked the drugs to sell them to students and industrialists when police got the information and nabbed them near Govindapura police station limits.

 

With PTI inputs.

