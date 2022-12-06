Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
Two Maoist Cadres Neutralised In Odisha’s Kandhamal District: DGP

National

Firearms, including an INSAS rifle with 11 rounds of ammunition and one IED, were found lying next to their bodies in Matakupa Reserve Forest, Director General of Police S K Bansal said.

A security personnel
A security personnel

Updated: 06 Dec 2022 8:20 pm

Two women cadres of the CPI(Maoist) died in a gunfight with security personnel in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Tuesday, a top police officer said.

Acting on intelligence inputs on the movement of Maoist cadres in the forest, personnel of Odisha's special operation group (SOG) embarked on a search operation in the woods.

"A gun battle subsequently ensued between the Maoists and the security personnel inside the forest, leading to the death of two women cadres who were dressed in the banned outfit's uniform. Their bodies have been recovered and the process of identification is underway,” the DGP said.

Search operation has been intensified with the deployment of additional teams of security personnel in the area, Bansal stated. The DGP, in a statement, appealed to the Maoists to shun violence and join the mainstream.

“The state government has a very beneficial surrender and rehabilitation policy, and all Maoists should avail this," he added. Last month, at least four Maoist cadres were killed in two operations in Bolangir and Koraput districts.

(With PTI Inputs)

Gujarat Police Arrested TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale From Airport In Rajasthan, Claims Party; 'No Info', Says Cop

Gujarat Police Arrested TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale From Airport In Rajasthan, Claims Party; 'No Info', Says Cop

Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan Accuses Ex-Army Chief General Bajwa Of 'Double Game' Against Him

Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan Accuses Ex-Army Chief General Bajwa Of 'Double Game' Against Him