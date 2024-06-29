National

Google Adds Tulu Language To Its Translation Services

Tulu joins 110 new languages on Google Translate, marking a historic moment for the millions of people who speak this language.

Reuters
Google Adds Tulu Language To Its Translation Services | Photo: Reuters
info_icon

In a significant stride towards preserving and promoting regional languages, Google has added Tulu to its translation services.

The Tulu translation services was announced by Google on June 27.

Tulu joins 110 new languages on Google Translate, marking a historic moment for the millions of people who speak this language. This addition allows users to easily translate Tulu words and phrases, enhancing the accessibility and understanding of this cherished language.

The Tulu-speaking community, which has long sought greater recognition for their language, is celebrating this achievement as a major honour, especially since Tulu is not officially recognised in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

While the initial translations for Tulu on Google Translate may contain some errors, the system is expected to improve over time. Users are encouraged to provide accurate translations in the feedback section to help refine and enhance the service's accuracy.

Google's inclusion of Tulu leverages advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology. This involves a statistical-based method that relies on large amounts of data. For Tulu, approximately 2 million translated sentences, including nouns and verbs, were fed into the system, allowing the machine to learn and improve its translations progressively.

Expressing satisfaction over the new global acclaim of the Tulu language, Tharanath Gatty Kapikad, president of Karnataka State Tulu Academy, told PTI that the Tuluva people must make extensive use of this new global service and take forward the literary heritage of Tulu language.

He said it is natural that there could be some misgivings in translating from one language to another. In such cases, he advised the Tuluvas to use the feedback button on Google translator to correct such misgivings.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister M Veerappa Moily had been a strong votary of inclusion of Tulu language into the Eighth schedule of the Constitution and had taken a delegation to meet various Central leaders to include Tulu language into the Eighth Schedule.

He expressed happiness over the new global recognition given to Tulu language by Google through creating a translation interface with other languages. That means Tulu has gained much more ground on a global scale.

Even non-Tulu speakers in Karnataka may have encountered Tulu phrases through popular Kannada movies such as 'Ulidavaru Kandanthe,' 'Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana,' and 'Kantara,' as well as the Hindi movie 'Welcome.'

Despite some initial challenges and the need for ongoing refinements, the inclusion of Tulu in Google Translate is a milestone. It paves the way for greater preservation and broader usage of the language. This global recognition not only brings pride to the Tulu-speaking community but also ensures that Tulu remains relevant and vibrant in the digital age.

Tulu has a script of its own but not popularised. The Dharmasthala Museum for art has displayed Tulu script.

Efforts are on at the national level to include Tulu into the Eighth Schedule of the constitution. Tulu is also a language of entry for TOEFL examination.

Kuppam University in Andhra Pradesh has a chair for Tulu development. Tuluva scholars like Prof. Viveka Rai, late Amrut Someshwara and late K S Haridas Bhat recognised Tulu as one of the 'Pancha Dravida Bhasha' - Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Tulu.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Historic First: Classmates To Be Chiefs Of Indian Army And Navy Together
  2. Breaking News June 29 Highlights: Delhi Rains, Iran Election, NEET-UG 2024 & More
  3. Two Children Kidnapped In Car Theft, Delhi Police Rescue Them After 3-Hour Chase
  4. Ayodhya: Heavy Rains, Waterlogged And Damaged Roads | In Photos
  5. Uttarakhand: Heavy Rains Flood Roads, Vehicles Float Away In Overflowing Ganga River | Visuals
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Arrested Development’, ‘Roseanne’ Actor Martin Mull Dies At 80, Friends And Fans Share Fond Memories On Social Media
  2. Katrina Kaif Says 'Can't Wait' As She Gives Shoutout To Vicky Kaushal's 'Bad Newz' Trailer
  3. SonyLIV Sets 'Chamak: The Conclusion' For August 16 Release
  4. Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD' Earns Rs 298.5 Crore Globally In Two Days
  5. Want To Re-Release 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' When It Completes 25 Years, Says Karan Johar
Sports News
  1. India Vs South Africa Live Score Update, T20 World Cup Final 2024: Axar Patel Concedes 24 Runs In His Last Over
  2. Kasatkina Vs Fernandez, Eastbourne Open 2024: Daria Wins Seventh WTA Title, First On Grass - Data Debrief
  3. India Vs South Africa, T20WC Final: Watch - Bumrah Gets Hendricks With Unplayable Delivery
  4. IND Vs RSA, ICC T20 World Cup Final: Rohit Becomes Second Skipper To Play All Finals Across Formats
  5. ENG Vs SVK, UEFA Euro 2024 Round Of 16 Preview: England Vs Slovakia Match Facts, Key Stats, Team News
World News
  1. ‘Violation Of Islamic Laws’: Pakistan Chief Justice Condemns Killing Women In The Name Of Honour
  2. Iraq: Years After IS' Defeat, UNESCO Finds 5 Bombs Hidden In Al-Nouri Mosque's Walls In Mosul
  3. COVID-19 Cases Are Rising In The US| Everything You Should Know About State Wise Cases, New Variants, Symptoms And Precautions
  4. Russia: Grand Concert, Boats & Fireworks At Scarlet Sails Festival | In Pics
  5. North Korea Cracking Down On White Wedding Dress, South Korean Slang. Here’s Why
Latest Stories
  1. Earthquake Of 6.0 Magnitude Hits Peru, Second One In 2 Days
  2. Karnataka DCET Result 2024 Declared. Check Scores Here
  3. Gujarat: Rajkot Airport Canopy Collapses A Day After Delhi Terminal-1 Mishap; No Report of Injury
  4. Breaking News June 29 Highlights: Delhi Rains, Iran Election, NEET-UG 2024 & More
  5. Pakistan Asks US For Small Arms For ‘Operation Azm-i-Istehkam
  6. Katrina Kaif Says 'Can't Wait' As She Gives Shoutout To Vicky Kaushal's 'Bad Newz' Trailer
  7. Taco Bell Reveals New $7 Value Meal Combo: What's Inside And How It Compares To McDonald's, Wendy's, And More!
  8. 'Maharaj' Actress Shalini Pandey On The Controversy Around Junaid Khan's Debut Film: We Didn’t Do Anything To Disrespect Any Religion