Tripura CM Launches Public Outreach Programme, Announces Social Pension Hike Of Rs 1K

With Tripura slated to go to polls in the first half of next year, Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday launched 'Har ghar sushasan' (good governance in every household) mission in the state, a public outreach programme of the BJP-IPFT government, coinciding it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

Saha, on the occasion, announced that social pension would be hiked from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 starting September, a promise made in the BJP’s vision document unveiled before the 2018 Assembly elections. A total of 3,89,439 people would be benefited from the scheme.

"The programme -- 'Har ghar sushasan' -- is aimed at generating awareness among people about central and state government’s welfare schemes. It will continue till November 30. Action speaks louder than words and this initiative will do just that – reach out to public with the benefits of welfare schemes," he said at a programme here.

Asserting that "Narendra Modi and development go hand in hand", the CM said the country should be proud of the PM, "who only works for welfare of all sections of the people".

"Whenever we have sought something for Tripura, the prime minister and his cabinet colleagues have extended full support. They have been kind enough," he said, adding that Delhi had always been keeping a close watch on the functioning of the state government.

"We don't have spare time at hand as ministers are always on the run, working for the betterment of the poor," Saha maintained. Seeking people's support for the 'Har ghar sushasan’ mission, the chief minister underlined that a state won’t be able to prosper without support from the masses.

Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Verma, who was also present at the programme, said the government would present a report card of its performance before people after completion of the outreach programme.

"Only the ones who work for people would be able present the report card on their performance. Different programmes will be organised at block and gram panchayat levels for the benefit of people as part of the outreach programme," Dev Verma added.

