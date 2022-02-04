Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Tripura: BSF Personnel Injured As Ganja Smugglers Pelt Jawans With Stones

The incident took place when the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were carrying out an operation in Rangamura near the India-Bangladesh border, he said.

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 7:02 pm

A BSF constable was injured when some suspected ganja smugglers pelted jawans with stones in the South Tripura district on Friday, a senior officer of the paramilitary force said.


       

However, cannabis worth Rs 1.25 lakh was seized from the spot as the accused fled leaving behind the consignment. The incident took place when the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were carrying out an operation in Rangamura near the India-Bangladesh border, he said.

The BSF personnel spotted some people, and on being challenged, they started pelting the jawans with stones. Constable Binod Soren sustained injuries on his forehead and was later treated at a nearby health facility, the officer said.


       

The ganja smugglers fled the spot leaving behind the consignment, that has been handed over to the police and a case registered with PR Bari police station for further investigation, he added. 

With PTI inputs.

