Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Travel In Bus Once A Week, Submit Feedback: Delhi Govt To Group A, B Officers Of DTC, Transport Dept

The circular came a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 150 electric buses and announced that the capital will boast of 2,000 more such buses by next year.

Travel In Bus Once A Week, Submit Feedback: Delhi Govt To Group A, B Officers Of DTC, Transport Dept
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 May 2022 6:44 pm

The Delhi government on Wednesday directed all group A and B officers of DTC and transport department to compulsorily travel in bus at least once a week and submit feedback on its condition and behaviour of the staff.

In a circular, the Transport department said there is a 7,000-plus fleet of buses operated by the department and now low floor electric buses are also being added to the fleet of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Cluster buses. 

"From Boardrooms to Buses! There is no way to constantly improve than from the feedback we give ourselves. All Group A & B officers of DTC & Transport dept will now compulsorily take a trip once a week to lead the switch to public transport and ensure quality of service," Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said in a tweet.

Related stories

Youths Are Nation's Backbone, Should Be Groomed To Become Talented: CM Stalin

Tea Planters' Body Urges AGCL To Lower Gas Price To Ease Cost Burden On Assam Gardens

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Flags Off 150 Electric Buses

The circular came a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 150 electric buses and announced that the capital will boast of 2,000 more such buses by next year.

The chief minister said the Delhi government is planning to spend Rs 1,862 crores on procuring electric buses over the next 10 years.

"Delhi's fleet has now crossed 7,200 buses. This is the highest increase in the history of Delhi, there were never so many buses on the roads of Delhi till date. We aim to transform Delhi's bus fleet into an all electric fleet and are trying our best to induct only electric buses," he had said.

One of the 150 new electric buses, inducted in DTC's fleet on Tuesday, broke down owing to increase in the vehicle's temperature beyond the specified limit, hours after being flagged off from the Indraprastha Depot here.  

The Delhi Transport Corporation, however, said the bus stopped because of an in-built security feature and was put back on the road within two hours after a team attended to it.

Tags

National Delhi Delhi Government AAP: Aam Aadmi Party AAP Government Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Electric Buses Electric Vehicles (EVs) Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Korean Cinema, Songs Rule Northeast India; Youth Looks Up To K-Pop Icons

Korean Cinema, Songs Rule Northeast India; Youth Looks Up To K-Pop Icons

Starved Of Fresh Content, Bollywood Is Desperately Looking For New Ideas

Starved Of Fresh Content, Bollywood Is Desperately Looking For New Ideas