Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Traffic Movement To Be Hit In Lutyens' Delhi On Friday

The city traffic police on Thursday said special arrangements have been made and diversions will be suggested as per expected spots of congestion on major roads.

undefined
Weather: Traffic jam in Noida due to rains Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 10:11 pm

Traffic movement will be affected on some stretches of Lutyens' Delhi on Friday as the Congress is all set to stage a mass protest against price rise, unemployment and GST hike, officials said here.

The city traffic police on Thursday said special arrangements have been made and diversions will be suggested as per expected spots of congestion on major roads.

Vehicular traffic will be affected on Akbar Road and parts of Ashoka Road and Raisina Road, traffic officials said.

Related stories

Mamata Banerjee Arrives In Delhi On 4-day Visit, Scheduled To Meet PM Modi Friday

Delhi Police To Install Around 1,000 CCTV Cameras As Part Of Independence Day Security Measures

Eknath Shinde Ill, Devendra Fadnavis Reaches Delhi Amid Speculations Of Cabinet Expansion

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S S Yadav said, "Special arrangements have been made and necessary diversions have been suggested on expected congestion points. We have made all the contingency arrangements for all types of situations, and we will ensure that least inconvenience is caused to the public."

The Congress has planned a mass protest against price rise, unemployment and GST rate hike on essential items on August 5, wherein it will take out a march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan and gherao the prime minister's residence.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Delhi Traffic Protests Indian National Congress (INC) Politics GST New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?

CWG 2022: Hima Das Enters 200m Semis

CWG 2022: Hima Das Enters 200m Semis