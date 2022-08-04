Traffic Movement To Be Hit In Lutyens' Delhi On Friday

Traffic movement will be affected on some stretches of Lutyens' Delhi on Friday as the Congress is all set to stage a mass protest against price rise, unemployment and GST hike, officials said here.

The city traffic police on Thursday said special arrangements have been made and diversions will be suggested as per expected spots of congestion on major roads.

Vehicular traffic will be affected on Akbar Road and parts of Ashoka Road and Raisina Road, traffic officials said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S S Yadav said, "Special arrangements have been made and necessary diversions have been suggested on expected congestion points. We have made all the contingency arrangements for all types of situations, and we will ensure that least inconvenience is caused to the public."

The Congress has planned a mass protest against price rise, unemployment and GST rate hike on essential items on August 5, wherein it will take out a march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan and gherao the prime minister's residence.

-With PTI Input