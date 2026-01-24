TN Govt Hikes Pensions for Anganwadi, Noon Meal Workers Ahead of Assembly Polls

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday announced a significant increase in pensions and retirement benefits for noon meal organisers, Anganwadi workers and panchayat secretaries, following recent protests by workers’ unions. The announcements come months ahead of the state Assembly elections.

  • Monthly pensions have been raised to Rs 3,400 for noon meal organisers, Anganwadi workers and panchayat secretaries, with retirement benefits doubled to Rs 2 lakh.

  • Family pensions and benefits for mini Anganwadi workers, assistants, cooks, sweepers and forest frontline staff have also been increased.

  • The CM announced expansion of social security pensions to 1.80 lakh more beneficiaries.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday announced a major hike in pensions and retirement benefits for noon meal organisers, Anganwadi workers and panchayat secretaries. Their monthly pension will rise to Rs 3,400 from Rs 2,000, while retirement benefits will be doubled to Rs 2 lakh.

Family pension for noon meal organisers has been increased to Rs 1,200 and for Anganwadi workers to Rs 1,100. Mini Anganwadi workers and forest frontline staff will now receive a pension of Rs 3,200, up from Rs 2,000, with retirement benefits raised to Rs 2 lakh. Pensions for Anganwadi assistants, cooks, cooking assistants and sweepers will increase to Rs 3,000, and their retirement benefits will double to Rs 1 lakh. PTI reported.

The announcements follow recent strikes by noon meal organisers and Anganwadi workers seeking better pay and benefits. Tamil Nadu is set for assembly elections early this year. 

CM Stalin also said, 1.80 lakh more people will receive monthly pensions under the social security scheme through the ‘Stalin with You’ camps, to be launched on February 4. He announced steps to fill part-time teacher posts, construction of one lakh houses under the Kalaignar housing scheme, and the upgrade of 2,200 km of rural roads at a cost of Rs 1,088 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)

