Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Turns 71; President And PM Extend Greetings

The Chief Minister paid floral tributes at the memorials of late DMK stalwarts CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi at the Marina beach here.

March 1, 2024
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday turned 71 Photo: PTI
DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday turned 71, and President Droupadi Murmu and leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their birthday greetings to him.

Stalin cut a birthday cake at the party headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam' here in the presence of party leaders and office-bearers. State Ministers and party veterans including TR Baalu participated in the event.

The Chief Minister paid floral tributes at the memorials of late DMK stalwarts CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi at the Marina beach here. He also visited the memorial of reformist leader Periyar EV Ramasamy here and paid tributes.

In their greetings, Droupadi Murmu, Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders wished him a long and healthy life. Chief Ministers of Delhi and Kerala, Arvind Kejriwal and Pinarayi Vijayan respectively, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav also wished Stalin on his birthday.

Leaders of DMK's alliance parties including Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K Selvaperunthagai, MDMK chief Vaiko, State committee secretaries of the CPI(M) and CPI, K Balakrishnan and R Mutharasan respectively and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan called on Stalin here and extended their birthday wishes.

On Stalin's birthday, party leaders and functionaries greeted him in choicest terms. These include 'Dravidian Hero', 'Dravidian Warrior', 'People's Chief Minister', and the 'Protector of Social Justice.'

The 'Dravidian lamp that shows direction to India', and 'Time to lead India' were among other slogans that were used by DMK office-bearers to praise Stalin in the party-run daily 'Murasoli.'

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam party founder Kamal Haasan also greeted Stalin in a social media post.

Narendra Modi

